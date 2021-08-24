Within the confines of State College, ice cream correlates to one place and one place only.

Where? I’ll give you a hint. It rhymes with “shwerkey beamery.”

You guessed it, it’s the Berkey Creamery.

Currently nestled in the ground floor of the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building, the frozen dessert haven has been in operation since 1865, using locally sourced ingredients and scientific methods.

And it does not fly under the radar. You’d be hard pressed to go there without a line extending 100 yards out the door composed of students, alumni or their families looking for their own scoop of joy.

Scooping only certain flavors at a time, with more available in half gallons, there’s no shortage of options either.

As a Penn State student with a brother and cousin who have done the rounds in Happy Valley, I’ve had my fair share of Creamery variety based on what was in stock or brought home. While I can’t say I disliked any, I have 10 flavors I think rise above the rest.

So, let’s get scooping.

10) Coconut Chip

We’re starting simple here — and maybe controversially. For a lot of folks, coconut is a love-hate thing, but I lean toward love. Simply a mix of coconut ice cream and chocolate chips, CC was one of my more recent discoveries. The coconut ice cream tastes exactly how it sounds and even has coconut flakes mixed in, adding texture and trueness to form.

This flavor — along with similar ones — have a pattern. The chocolate “chips” are more akin to fine flakes, meaning they more easily melt in your mouth with the ice cream. The same can’t be said for a cone of Edy’s. The resulting flavor combo of chocolate and coconut is beautifully simple, not too sweet and most importantly, darn tasty, giving Coconut Chip a crack at the top 10.

9) Monster Mash

This might be a seasonal flavor for Halloween, but rest assured the only thing spooky about it is how good it is. With an orange-colored base composed of a caramel swirl and cookie pieces, it’s a sweet combo that’ll get the song stuck in your head. It has the classic creamy, chewy texture of cookies and cream, and the caramel swirl simply adds a wild side to it. A twist. There’s not much that caramel doesn’t enhance, and its sweetness plays well with the vanilla base and the chocolatey cookies.

You may have qualms about it being too sweet, but rest assured it’s not deal-breaking. After all, you’d have it around Halloween — the time of sugary indulgence. You need some energy to bust those ghosts anyway.

8) Lion S’mores

Another sweet and colorful one. Blue and white vanilla ice cream packed with the s’more trifecta of graham cracker, marshmallow and milk chocolate, it’s larger than the sum of its parts. There’s a reason why the s’more exists, and it's because the three aforementioned ingredients go well together. Add to that, Creamery-grade vanilla ice cream, and you’re off and running faster than Saquon Barkley on the first play of the 2017 White Out.

You have options with this one: with each spoonful you could go with any one, two or three of the main ingredients. Want just chocolate and crackers? Sure. Vanilla and marshmallow? Done. All three? Absolutely. The half gallon tub is your oyster, my friend.

7) Peachy Paterno

The word “peachy” can mean good. It can also relate to peaches. It does both with this flavor, while paying homage to Penn State coaching icon Joe Paterno. It’s another simple yet unique one, with a peach base speckled with peach slices. I say “unique” because while it seems simple, peach ice cream is not often available from other brands.

Hey, their loss. It simply is another score for the peach in American dessert. Have you ever had peaches and cream or put a dollop of vanilla ice cream atop a slice of peach cobbler? That’s what this is like. A decadent, authentic peach flavor, with a sweet, creamy vanilla reinforcement: One of the perfect pints to have in the freezer of your dorm.

6) Strawberry

Personally, I am an absolute sucker for anything and everything strawberry. Whenever there was Neapolitan in my house growing up, I targeted the pink stuff specifically and left a perfect gap between chocolate and vanilla.

Penn State’s version does its job perfectly. Unlike Peachy Paterno, the base is simply vanilla with the strawberries blended in. That’s not at all a problem, as the strawberries yield much of their natural flavor, while leaving traces of vanilla to go with it. While I’ve always been a fan of strawberry ice cream, some brands have an off-putting, syrupy sweet flavor to them. This doesn’t, granting it a clear spot on the list.

It’s not only great by itself. I mentioned vanilla ice cream on peach cobbler. You know that farmer’s market that comes to town every Tuesday and Friday? Go grab yourself a nice, fruit-based pie from the baked goods table, and dollop some of this super strawberry right on top. Bingo. It puts up goals AND assists.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

5) Bittersweet Mint

What’s that? You think mint ice cream tastes like toothpaste? Well, that’s a funny way to say you’ve never had it, let alone the Creamery’s take on it. This mean, green, creamy machine has a perfect balance of minty bite and sweetness, which is altogether amplified by the aforementioned flaky style of the chocolate.

It’s just another example of the Creamery perfecting an already great flavor. Mint chip is one of the United State’ most popular, and Berkey’s will outdo any brand at its own game. It’s sweeter than most, and the minty twang and shredded chocolate combine for an altogether melt-in-your mouth sensation that will make you apologize for thinking it could possibly be comparable to Crest.

4) Arboretum Breeze

While Bittersweet Mint is great, Arboretum Breeze is where the rubber meets the road. It’s also minty but has more of a vanilla base while featuring the same chocolate flakes and a raspberry swirl. It became an instant favorite of mine this past spring, when it’s normally available. It’s just darn good. The raspberry adds a fruity, jammy sweetness, aiding an already great mint and chocolate combo. The vanilla base is, of course, always welcome.

I also like this flavor for what it embodies about the Creamery. It’s an unorthodox creation with a Penn State-inspired name. Can you name another place with a flavor like this? Time’s up. It’s one of the flavors that, just by reading its description, you just have to try. If and when you do, you’ll know then and there you came to the right university. A worthy sitter of the top four.

3) Death by Chocolate

One of the most well-known players in the Creamery’s lineup, Death by Chocolate delivers across the board. Let’s start with the base — chocolate. Perfect. Alone, it has a delightfully dark chocolate flavor with a perfect amount of creaminess. But add to that, the chocolate flakes I’ve been raving about, some fudge pieces and a chocolate swirl, and you indeed have a lethally good combination.

You get chocolate in four different form factors. There’s the creaminess and sweetness of the ice cream, the syrupiness of the swirl, the chew of the fudge and the bittersweetness of the flakes to form a chocolate overload combined with a quartet of textures. If you look into a mirror while having a spoonful, you will see your pupils widen.

2) Grilled Stickies

This masterpiece, based on the pastry of the same name offered by Ye Olde College Diner, cranks the ice cream dial up to 11. I could talk for hours about its base. Labeled as “cinnamon bun flavored,” it has a cream cheese frosting flavor to it, which, when made into an ice cream (by those at the Creamery) is just unbelievably good. Speckle that with cinnamon, add some doughy pieces of sticky bun and swirl it with a cinnamon streusel, and freak out a little bit over how good it all is.

Cinnamon, as Jerry Seinfeld once said on his fictional show, “should be on tables in restaurants along with salt and pepper.” It’s the perfect partner to any sweetness, and the streusel allows you to target pockets of it amid a sea of the delicious base. The bun pieces are also a perfect addition, once again adding a texture and flavor boon. All told, you’ve never had ice cream like this before.

1) Monkey Business

Here we are. The top. Or, should I say, top banana. Monkey Business is just that. A flavorful, authentic tasting banana base, chocolate flakes, swirled around with peanut butter. The banana and chocolate are perfect partners, and the peanut butter adds a little saltiness while also complementing both. It’s a trifecta of flavors that go perfectly together. Add to that the fact that it’s made with Creamery quality, and this is the flavor that stands above the rest.

It also has that uniqueness of others listed here. Yeah sure, I’m aware Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey exists, but, um… walnuts. This is a perfected version of a not oft-made flavor variety. Go bananas, my friends.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT