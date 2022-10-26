On Saturday, the “greatest show in college sports” had a turnout of 109,871 fans in Beaver Stadium.

After a weekend of football and Penn State Homecoming festivities, students shared their experiences at Saturday’s annual White Out.

Current students and alumni alike spent the unusually warm fall day tailgating and making memories.

Grace Carroll defined the game as “a really good experience.”

“It was my first time, so it was kinda surreal,” Carroll (freshman-human development and family studies) said. “It was a little insane that we had to be in there two hours early to get seats because people were standing in the aisles by the end of the game. But overall, I had fun.”

For Gabby Pritzker, the game started off “pretty bad.”

“I literally couldn’t get in, even though I had student season tickets,” Pritzker (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “But then, after halftime, it was fun because a bunch of people left, and I got to sit down in the student section.”

Daniella Arcaro said she had a similar experience to Pritzker.

“It was really nerve-wracking getting into the stadium because [there were] so many cops, and people were packed to the brim,” Arcaro (freshman-digital and print journalism) said. “But it was so fun. I thought it was going to be like any other game, but then fireworks went off, and my friends tossed me up after a touchdown.”

Gavin Kelly said he had “a lot of fun,” despite some challenges.

“I got hit with honey mustard, so I left early,” Kelly (senior-cybersecurity) said.

Despite not being able to get into the game, Abigail Freda said “it was a good weekend.”

“Everyone was happy,” Freda (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said.

Abby O’Shea said she was on the field during the game, as she is a dancer for the Lionettes.

“During pregame, it was really cool with the fireworks and everything going on,” O’Shea (freshman-business) said. “It was just really, really cool to experience, especially with all the people.”

Lily Crowley called it “a surreal experience.”

“I remember watching [the game] last year and being like, ‘It would be so cool for me to go,’” Crowley (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “And then I was actually there, experiencing it as a freshman… I can’t wait for next year.”

