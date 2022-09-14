Simulation hypothesis is the proposition that our existence is a simulated reality.

This argument is primarily based on the idea that posthuman societies would have the technology, capability and desire to run ancestral simulations.

I think this theory is missing the biggest piece of the puzzle, the largest piece of evidence that we live in a simulation: NAV’s “Demons Protected by Angels.”

32-year-old Navraj Goraya from Rexdale, Ontario, started his mainstream music career in 2015 after co-producing Drake’s “Back to Back.”

Since then, he has signed to The Weeknd’s record label, XO, where he has dropped seven projects.

NAV is a commercially successful rapper — his first three albums all debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. His second and third debuted at No. 1.

He is also well-known for his frequent collaborations with superstar Travis Scott, which include the songs “Beibs in the Trap,” “Champion,” “Turks” and “Yosemite.”

So, it’s no surprise that his newest album, “Demons Protected by Angels,” is a highly anticipated release in the rap world — which is why I decided to review it.

Based on how I started this article, you probably think I didn’t like the album that much — this is where you are wrong. “Demons Protected by Angels” is perfect.

Perfectly mediocre.

When I listened to this project, I wasn’t expecting anything amazing based off of NAV’s previous projects. But, in the back of my mind, I wondered if NAV would come out with something personal and meaningful for once.

But of course, NAV did what he always does: shower the listener in mediocre, mind-numbing bars delivered in the same monotone voice for an hour.

“Every day I get loaded (all the time) / Every day I get loaded (all the time) / Every day I get loaded / All it took was a little time/ Then all of my pockets еxploded (blew, yeah).”

I feel like these few lines from the song “Loaded” really sum up the album well.

Incredibly dull, no lyrical substance and no demonstration of any skill as a rapper, writer or even producer.

The same problems that every single NAV project has had are ever so clear and alive on this album.

Every song sounds incredibly similar. He uses the exact same flow on every song, for the entire song. He talks about the same subject matter in every song.

All NAV knows how to talk about is how fat his pockets are, how many drugs he abuses, how many girls throw themselves at his feet and how his enemies fear him.

These topics are frequently talked about in rap but rarely in the extremely repetitive manner that NAV does.

When your songs are exclusively about these things, and you’re repeating the same thing each song, it becomes so boring, and your words have so little weight behind them that I don’t even believe what you're saying anymore.

NAV has joined these four things into a quartet of lyrical “midness” that he abuses nonstop on every verse of every song.

The literal only positive thing I can say about this album is that some features by other rappers weren’t too bad, and some beats weren’t terrible either.

Lil Uzi Vert makes two solid appearances, and “Last of the Mohicans” has a decent beat.

Also, what a random name for a song. I wonder if NAV has even seen the movie or read the book, and if so, whether he is a fan.

My contempt for NAV doesn’t end there, though.

The idea that rap is an inferior genre of music, when compared to rock or classical, is a belief that is held by a lot of people.

In particular, a lot of older people in my experience have expressed that rap isn’t good and is nonsense. This is most likely because they didn’t grow up with it or just haven’t given it a chance.

Artists like NAV, however, fully perpetuate this stereotype, seemingly without shame.

By only talking about the aforementioned quartet of lyrical midness, NAV continues to bring rap down and confirm prejudices people may hold about the genre.

Historically, the best thing about every NAV album, in my opinion, has been the cover art.

His albums “Bad Habits” and “Good Intentions,” despite the quality of the projects themselves, had some pretty cool cover art.

NAV has now decided to get rid of this, too, with the art for this new album — colorful, happy-looking and reminiscent of graffiti art or a drawing.

At least the “Good Intentions” and “Bad Habits” cover art vibes were somewhat sinister, or even dark, with the color schemes, and NAV posed in some cool ways. This also makes sense, given the subject matter and NAV being an all-around beast.

This new art doesn’t make sense given the context that NAV claims his “chest hurtin' when I be tokin' 'cause I'm smokin' dead opps.”

I really hope for his next project, NAV steps it up a lot because despite this review and the way I talk about him, I think he does have potential.

He is unique as a rapper given the fact that he is Canadian and Indian. In the U.S., there are not many popular Canadian rappers besides NAV, Drake and Tory Lanez. On top of this, NAV is the only popular Indian rapper I can think of in America.

He has the resources, he has the connections and he has that X-factor that makes him interesting.

Now, it’s just down to NAV to pull everything together to create an actually cohesive and refined album, and hopefully he does.

