One of, if not the biggest, rap releases of August 2022 was DJ Khaled’s 13th album “God Did.”

Over the years, DJ Khaled has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of rap — constantly releasing albums that are massive commercial successes.

His flamboyant personality, as well as his oftentimes humorous ad-libs and catch phrases make him one of the industry's most unique characters.

Despite this, he is not known as a groundbreaking or particularly gifted artist.

Because of all of these reasons, I decided to listen to this album and review it so Penn State students don’t have to.

Upon listening to it, the main effect it had on me was it just confused me as to why DJ Khaled is as popular as he is.

I feel like the album wasn’t even really meant to be listened to all the way through in one go.

It seemed like less of an album and more of a compilation of an hour's worth of singles, with absolutely no cohesion or themes between the songs.

The only consistent thing in the whole album is DJ Khaled's voice, mind-numbingly yelling, “We the best music!” or “DJ Khaled!” repeatedly.

An argument can be made that certain songs are good when listened to alone, and that’s valid.

However, I would say that has nothing to do with DJ Khaled himself as an artist.

The best thing I can say about this project is that a lot of the features by the rappers on some songs are actually pretty good.

Some that stood out to me in particular were 21 Savage on “KEEP GOING” and Nardo Wick and Kodak Black on “IT AIN’T SAFE.”

What I also believe about these verses is that they would be better on other songs.

DJ Khaled’s production is extremely bland and generic throughout the entire project, and I can’t help but think about how he’s wasting great verses by these rappers on his completely mediocre beats.

The only song I truly enjoyed was “USE THIS GOSPEL,” but that was basically the same song Kanye West made but with an Eminem feature.

The song “JADAKISS INTERLUDE” was also painfully close to being good — same thing with “GRATEFUL,” since they both contained great samples.

However, both songs instantly lost all of their appeal once DJ Khaled’s trademark production kicked in.

Also, did I forget to mention that while you listen to the music, you get to look at DJ Khaled’s typically terrible cover art?

It’s a picture of him looking up in awe at something with a tear going down his face. It doesn’t even make sense.

It’s not like he rapped at all on the record or discussed anything personal that would make the cover relevant at all.

It also baffles me how and why Khaled makes music like this, considering the money and resources he has available to create an amazing project.

DJ Khaled is a veteran of the industry, having worked with a massive variety of legendary artists such as Birdman, Lil Wayne, Scarface and Dr. Dre.

One would think he could just pull together a bunch of talented artists and producers to create a great project that he doesn’t have that much to do with. However, he kind of did that with this album, and it still wasn’t very good.

So, I think for his next album, he should really just have absolutely nothing to do with it.

Overall, this was a weak album, and I hardly enjoyed any of it — and the few impressive verses from guest rappers should be on other songs that actually do them justice.