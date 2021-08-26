With the onset of the new school year and the return to in-person classes, Penn State’s campus is bustling with people. The sidewalks are flooded as students walk from building to building, navigating their schedules and getting used to this new “normal.”

Most students have hardly seen the buildings packed with students due to the past year’s online classes. If you’re back on campus this semester, here are the places around University Park where you’ll see the most students.

The HUB-Robeson Center

The HUB is the heart of university life and a common meeting place for friends. Last year with virtual classes, there was less incentive for students to leave their living spaces and venture to the HUB — and when they did visit, the socially distanced tables were filled with students engrossed in online life.

Yet, life has returned to the HUB in full force as students gather there to eat, talk with peers, study or just pass through on their way to their next class — which is evident from the wildly long lines at every restaurant.

Dining halls

Though dining halls remained essential throughout the 2020-21 school year, many students chose to take their food to go due to limited seating.

However, dining halls are now populated with hungry students. Eating meals together is a great way to connect with others and meet new people, especially for students who are new to campus.

Gyms

For fear of contracting the coronavirus in a place where germs are easily exchanged, many students were deterred from going to on-campus gyms last year. The gyms also required students to reserve time to workout, and not all facilities were open.

With this restriction removed and the slowing of the virus, students have started crowding the gyms so much that it’s now challenging to find a spot.

Classrooms

Classrooms were mostly vacant during the pandemic school year: Almost all classes were held virtually.

Since in-person classes have resumed, classrooms are filled with students and faculty. Lecture halls are now sometimes crowded with 600 people, giving students a chance to meet their classmates and learn in a more interactive environment.

Downtown streets

With most people confined to their apartments and dorms by day and cautious of breaking coronavirus guidelines downtown by night, the streets of State College were not filled to their usual capacity last year.

Now that restrictions have been lifted and masking outdoors is a thing of the past, the sidewalks are jam packed with students and community members alike.

The reopening of restaurants and businesses to full capacity has brought back the Happy Valley vibes that Penn Staters missed during the pandemic.

