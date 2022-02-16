Masks have been a form of expression for thousands of years.

From the golden and gem-encrusted masks used in burial rituals during the reign of Egyptian pharaohs to the ornate and expressive masks actors in Japanese Noh theatre use, masks have a legacy of invoking powerful emotion.

After the rise of the coronavirus pandemic however, masks have taken on a new form of expression — one that can be difficult at times to fully comprehend.

Open to the public now through March 2 in 125 Borland Building, a collection of graphical memoirs and scenes on the topic of masks in a pandemic-ridden world is displayed in a new exhibit. Titled “MASKED,” the exhibit explores three artists’ own experiences with the practice of masking.

Michael Green, a professor of humanities and medicine at Penn State’s College of Medicine, is a leading voice in the graphic medicine movement, which focuses on the impacts comics can have in health care settings.

“I've been really interested in comics for a long time,” Green said. “I think they're accessible in a way that other modes of communication aren't… It's just a really powerful medium.”

Part of Green’s work in the exhibit explores the personal and familial experiences with masking and the potential realities masks may have on future generations. His work takes on the form of more traditionally paneled comic strips, similar to those found in graphic novels or comic books.

During the 2016 Graphic Medicine Conference in Dundee, Scotland, Green met with the other two artists featured in the collaborative exhibit, and their work together eventually sparked the idea for a brand new experience.

Emily Steinberg, a Penn State Abington lecturer of art and art history, and William Doan, a professor in the School of Theatre, collaborated with Green to create an exhibit highlighting the impacts masking has on society. The trio's work was first shown at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center during the 2021 fall semester before finding its way to University Park this spring.

While the exhibit remains a cohesive exploration of masking, Doan said the individual works were often done independently.

Without knowing it, each artist had been making art focused on masking during the early days of the pandemic. When they came together via Zoom meetings and realized they had each created similar work, Doan said they quickly realized they needed to put the pieces together in an exhibit.

“We all discovered that in doing our work independently about masking, we were exploring things that were really interesting, beyond our own interest in it,” Doan said. “It just seemed a viable idea to put all the work out there and let people just respond to it how they want to respond to it.”

Doan said the work within the exhibit provides a diverse range of responses to the personal and social levels and questions around “masking as a public health question.”

With a previous history of using masks in theatrical settings, Doan’s current work in the exhibit encompasses several medieval plague doctor masks with various comics and designs featured on the surfaces.

Providing a contrast to the flat images of hand drawn comics prominently strung along the walls of the exhibit, the masks boast an assortment of colors and textures. The masks portray words and images that highlight the themes of the ongoing pandemic.

While creating the masks, Doan said the worries that came with the pandemic were always a looming part of the process, ultimately making the experience an “emotional rollercoaster.”

Despite the mental toll of reflecting on the pandemic, Doan said the process was worth it and made him “hopeful” for the future.

Wanting to draw and create stories is an innate part of the human experience, Steinberg said. With comics such as those within the exhibit, she said humans have been sharing their experiences through visuals for thousands of years.

With the work featured in the exhibit, the comics are brought to life through the use of printing on large vinyl banners that drape from ceiling to floor. Steinberg said blowing up the comics made them “bigger than life.”

“I liked the fact that they're just blown up on these weird banners,” Steinberg said. “It feels almost like a carnival or a circus, or something that's not as serious, as typical as putting something on paper canvas.”

Observing the effects of the pandemic through an often satirical lens, Steinberg’s work reflects on some of the absurdities of society’s masking culture.

One of the featured pieces of Steinberg’s, done in 2020 before masking mandates took effect in the U.S., is a comedic commentary on the impending trend of mask-wearing. The work features several parodic images of hazard masks displayed as fashion statements with brief descriptions of how each mask would work as an upcoming fashion trend.

Another collection of Steinberg’s within the exhibit features a timelapse of self portraits accompanied by her thoughts of that day and the growing number of deaths in the U.S.

Over the course of three months of hand drawn portraits, Steinberg highlights the unnerving grasp the coronavirus had during the early days of the pandemic.

While the pandemic has proven to be a moment of great despair in the lives of so many people, Steinberg said there’s always a need for humor in moments of tragedy. With the furthered frenzy of mask mandates coming and going and the growing political nature of masks as well, she said that provides all the more reason for satire.

“There's always going to be something even in the worst of situations that we can laugh at,” Steinberg said. “The whole idea of individualism in America is really what prompted that satiric look.”

Drawing on the connection she has with Green and Doan, Steinberg said the discussions the trio had on Zoom during the pandemic provided an artistic energy that allowed the exhibit to come to fruition.

Green said despite the impacts masks may continue to have on the future, the experiences people have lived through and will continue to live through with masking are what makes the exhibit resonate. If masking is not a thing of the future, Green said, then at least the exhibit will help provide additional historical context for future historians.

“Everybody has an experience with masks,” Green said. “To see how their own experience connects to whatever experiences we’re describing — hopefully, it'll be meaningful to folks.”

