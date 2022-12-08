A look into our Spotify Wrapped 2022 | Been There, Done That

As finals week is right around the corner and winter break so close you can feel it, “Been There, Done That” co-hosts Lindsey Sauerhaft and Sarah Pellis take time to just sit down and review their Spotify Wrapped for this year.

The duo start their time by discussing their Thanksgiving breaks and sharing their excitement for the upcoming winter break. Then, Sauerhaft and Pellis share their top artists and music for the year.

Ranging from Drake to Lana Del Rey, there’s plenty of variety within in their music tastes.

