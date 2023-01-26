There are few dishes more ubiquitous than soup — a mixture of broth filled with any type of food can be found anywhere in the world to warm up cold customers.

Now that it's snowing in State College, I also turned to soup for warmth. But where are the best soups to serve up in the winter months?

This list is meant to provide a starting point for warm meals to fill up a student's stomach.

Tom kah from Cozy Thai

Cozy Thai, located at 232 S. Allen St., serves up a great soup for those cold winter nights.

Tom kah, the restaurant’s coconut soup, comes in two sizes — a full size or a half size. Either way it's bursting with flavor.

Its menu describes the dish as “chicken in creamy coconut broth with button mushrooms and fresh Thai herbs.” But I believe this description doesn’t do it justice.

When served, you're presented with a cloudy white broth with an island of thinly sliced pieces of chicken resting on mushrooms with pieces of herbs floating around it.

Underlying hints of spice warmed me up, and the tender chicken mixed well with the crunch of the herbs. Overall, I would highly recommend it.

What rests inside is a nuanced balance of Thai spices and the coconut broth. For those looking for something different, Cozy Thai’s Tom Kah is the perfect place to start.

Cozy Thai is open Monday through Friday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 5-8:30 p.m. On Saturdays, the restaurant is open from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Tomato basil bisque from Fiddlehead

Fiddlehead is located in the heart of downtown State College at 134 W. College Ave.

The restaurant brands itself as “a soup and salad cafe,” and it has a rotating list of soups that change from day to day.

On the day I came by, there were two available soups, and I chose the tomato basil bisque.

When I got home, the tomato basil bisque presented me with a warm red-orange hue with spots of green basil like a painting.

What was inside was a tart, balanced soup with chunks of tomato and a creamy finish. It would be perfectly paired with bread or a grilled cheese.

Fiddlehead also serves salads, both signature and custom.

The tomato bisque felt like the perfect soup to pair with a window and a snow day.

Fiddlehead is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chicken noodle soup from Soup and Garden

Soup and Garden is located in the HUB-Robeson Center’s dining area near Slim Chickens and Blue Burrito.

The soups rotate based on the day, but I got the chicken noodle soup and was pleasantly surprised.

Small, moist chunks of chicken were accompanied by vegetables and noodles. It wasn’t the best soup on this list, but it was good and definitely comforting.

You can also get a roll of bread and butter with your soup, which is always an added bonus.

The best part is that you can buy it with a meal plan or LionCash, if you have the means to do so.

Soup and Garden is open in the HUB between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Kuro miso ramen from Tadashi Japanese Restaurant

Tadashi Japanese Restaurant has two locations in downtown State College, but I went to the smaller one on 206 W. College Ave. for ramen.

Tadashi’s menu says its “secret ramen broth” involves “up to 100 pounds of pork bones and more than 20 other ingredients… boiled in a 18-inch pot at the highest heat for about 24 hours.” Time and effort are also the key ingredients in its ramen, according to the menu.

Well, whatever the restaurant does, it works.

The kuro miso ramen I got features barbecue pork, eggs, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, black garlic oil, scallion and seaweed.

When you order the soup, it’ll come in a large bowl with a square of crispy seaweed wedged between the broth and the bowl's edge. The secret broth glistens with fat and oil, and noodles hide in its murky depths.

Thin slabs of pork are scorched and melt in your mouth, and the noodles have a chew when you bite into them, providing an array of textures in one mouthful.

Chili oil and sriracha are provided at each table, and I would recommend adding some spice to your broth if you’re up for it.

No matter what kind of ramen you look for, it's worth it to stop by.

Tadashi Japanese Restaurant’s ramen location is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Chicken pho from Pho 11 Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho 11 Vietnamese Restaurant sits in a stone building just south of the Westgate Building at 146 N. Atherton St.

Upon entering, you’re greeted by a cozy restaurant full of tables and a few tablets to order. I ordered the chicken pho and sat at my table.

A little cart is rolled out with a steaming bowl of soup and an array of herbs, bean sprouts and lime for added flavor — but I don’t think it needs it.

The soup is described as “white meat chicken noodle soup served with lime, bean sprouts and jalapenos,” according to the restaurant's menu.

The chicken is shredded, and the vermicelli rice noodles have a different texture than other noodles — thin, chewy and clean.

The broth is clear but full of flavor, and the sriracha and hoisin add another layer of depth.

Pho 11 Vietnamese Restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday through Monday.

There are plenty of other soups worth trying in town that can help warm you up through the cold months, but the ones on this list are a good place to start.

