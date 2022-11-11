Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return performed at Penn State for the first time Thursday evening.

The 90-minute performance was held at the Penn State School of Music's Recital Hall.

Kings Return was formed in 2016 after the group first sang together at bass singer Gabe Kunda’s college graduation, according to the Center for the Performing Arts. Recording videos of themselves rehearsing in a stairwell, the singers gained popularity on social media after their rendition of “God Bless America" went viral.

The evening began with an introduction from Perry Drugan, director of a cappella relations on Penn State’s Performing Arts Council. She welcomed the four members of Kings Return to the stage, where they started with their rendition of “Route 66” before transitioning into the Bee Gees' classic song “How Deep is Your Love.”

The show continued with an original number written by member Vaughn Faison, called “Beauty.”

Faison, one of the group's two tenors along with J.E. McKissic, discussed the meaning behind the song, explaining that he wrote it in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to remind himself there is still beauty in the world.

A rendition of Leon Bridges' "River" served to promote Kings Return's debut album, "Rove."

In between songs, the group members talked to the audience about their personal and musical journeys. They mentioned their love for all types of music, especially R&B, soul, jazz, gospel,and classical.

After singing “Go Down Moses” by Louis Armstrong, the singers followed up with “I Wish I Know How It Would Feel to Be Free” by Nina Simone.

Jamal Williams, the baritone of the group, discussed fellow member McKissic, referring to him as the “Beyoncé of the group" and earning a laugh from the audience.

McKissic then told the audience how difficult the song “Shall We Gather At The River” was to sing for him, as the viral video of the group singing it was recorded just days after he had lost his best friend.

He then pointed out his best friend’s mother in the audience, mentioning how she had made the drive to come see Kings Return perform that night.

Upon returning to the stage after a 15-minute intermission, the group performed a mashup of popular Disney songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Colors of the Wind,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Let It Go.”

The members took turns introducing themselves and discussing their other creative endeavors. J.E. McKissic has sung backup vocals for various artists including Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber, while Gabe Kunda is a Disney+ voice actor.

The group moved on to sing “Blue Skies” as well as “Stardust,” which McKissic said was one of their favorite songs to sing.

Before the final song, Kings Return began to sing the Penn State Alma Mater before being joined halfway through by members of various student a cappella groups at Penn State.

They concluded their performance with “Bless This House.” According to Faison, the intention in singing this was to be a “blessing over this space," referring to the recital hall.

Kings Return received a standing ovation from the audience before returning for an encore of Stevie Wonder's “Superstition."

Audience member Miranda Ortega shared her thoughts on the performance.

“I honestly loved it," Ortega (junior-biology) said. "I’ve never really seen a cappella before, so we just saw it as an opportunity to get out and see some new kind of art that we haven’t been exposed to before.”

Members of the various a cappella groups at Penn State had the opportunity to work with Kings Return the night before the performance.

“They are so incredible,” Caroline DeKorte (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “We saw them last night for a little sneak peek and then we got to come to this concert which was insane. All of their incredible harmonies in every single song blew me out of the water…especially for only four people.”

Another Penn State student and member of one of Penn State’s a capella groups agreed.

“It was really cool to see something that we do, because we’re in an a cappella group. That art form at such a high level was really interesting to see,” a cappella group Blue in the Face's secretary Dayanna Blanco (sophomore-management) said. “Just being able to do the workshop with them last night and learn from them was very beneficial for our group."

Blanco said that the singers met with each other for a "blending workshop," and Kings Return gave them a "little sneak peak" into what the group was going to perform at the concert.

The audience members couldn’t stop talking about the performance as they exited the recital hall.

“It was wonderful,” State College resident Vickie Clauer said. “It made my night.”