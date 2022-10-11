The a cappella quartet Kings Return will come to Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The performance will be held in the School of Music Recital Hall.

Kings Return, a vocal group best known for creating videos in echoing stairwells, consists of four singers — Gabe Kunda, Vaughn Faison, J. E. McKissic and Jamall Williams.

The group's videos have received over 64 thousand likes on TikTok, the most popular being a cover of the Bee Gees' “How Deep is Your Love."

The a cappella group also released an album of their own, “Rove,” in September.

Members of a cappella ensembles at Penn State will have the opportunity to join Kings Return in featured parts of the performance.

