‘A breath of fresh air’ | Tussey Mountain provides outdoor oasis for State College community

Snuggled next to the dense thicket of trees in Rothrock State Forest with the backdrop of Beaver Stadium in the distance, Tussey Mountain pulls the State College community together from above.

“It's more than just a ski mountain,” Marketing Director of Tussey Mountain Aaron Weyman said. “It started that way, and it’s evolved into something much bigger.”

Originally opening in the 1960s as a public ski area, the mountain has transformed into a hub for local snowsports, concerts, festivals, marathons and more. Just a 10-minute drive from downtown State College, the all-seasons resort offers year-round activities every day for Penn State students and community members.

During the snowy seasons, Tussey Mountain provides space for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing on its 50-acre slopes for all skill levels. The resort offers a variety of student specials and discounts to bring more visitors to the mountain.

On Mondays, college students with valid school IDs can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal for all-day or five-hour ski lift tickets. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, ski lift tickets cost $20 (cash only) from 7-9 p.m. On Sundays, Tussey’s beginner lift, lesson and rental package costs $60.

For students who do not know how to ski, they can sign up for a Penn State kinesiology class that teaches beginners how to ski and snowboard.

According to Penn State Kinesiology Director Laura Gilham, it’s an “amazing opportunity” to learn, since she said via email that Tussey offers the cheapest rates compared to anywhere else in the state, including more than a 50% discount on the course fee.

Meeting with the same on-snow coach weekly with a small group of five to 10 students in each class leads to lots of personal attention from the instructor and close relationships, Gilham said.

“The bonds people get with others in their class many times last beyond their time at Penn State — I still get updates from students who have invited me to their weddings where the wedding party consists of people from their on-snow class even five to 10 years later,” Gilham said via email. “There’s something magical that happens spending time on the slopes. It’s relaxing, fun and challenging.”

Nevertheless, for people who don’t have an interest in learning how to ski or snowboard, they can hang out in the resort's lodge for food, drinks and entertainment. Resting at the foot of Rothrock State Forest with views of Happy Valley, The Lodge serves as a gathering place for people to listen to local live music every Thursday and Saturday during the winter season.

Stacked with food specials and a full bar, The Lodge delivers a great opportunity for students to enjoy live entertainment away from downtown State College, Lodge Manager Patrick Donaghy said.

“Let's say you want to go out and see live music, but you don't want to deal with downtown,” Donaghy said. “Thursdays and Saturdays at the Lodge are fantastic because we get a lot of the same groups that play downtown — we get them out here.”

In the summer months, the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater turns into a popular outdoor music venue.

The Amphitheater overlooks Happy Valley sunsets while musicians perform for the State College community. The performing artists range from local bands like My Hero Zero to global artists like Post Malone.

Throughout the summer season, Tussey Mountain offers specific events that feature live music. For 20 years, the resort has hosted WingFest, a contest where Tussey showcases up to 30 local restaurants that compete for the annual Tussey Mountain Wing King title, according to Tussey’s website. Guests vote on the winner each year while listening to live music from 14 top local and national bands.

The event draws anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 spectators on Thursday nights during the summer, according to Operations Manager Melanie Rosenberger.

Aside from WingFest, Tussey Mountain also hosts an Oktoberfest, highlighting German beers and German-style food with polka bands playing music in the background.

The resort’s Mockstock event pays tribute to the historical Woodstock festival featuring tribute bands and local musicians to close out the summer season. Its website provides additional information about the events it hosts throughout the year.

When the weather turns warmer, the bounteous activities Tussey Mountain offers expand even more. The resort’s Fun Centre opens with mini golf, par-3 golf, go-karts, a driving range, a skatepark and batting cages.

Tussey’s “Movies on the Mountain” event provides a chance for families and friends to gather together to watch films on the mountainside during summer evenings. The Rothrock State Forest trails also open for hiking, biking, running and various races throughout the year.

Ever since Rosenberger attended Penn State as a student, she said she always loved coming to Tussey Mountain. To her, the resort provided a relaxing atmosphere removed from the world.

“It's such a different space than anywhere else in town, you can come up here and ski, you can get different food — it's like a breath of fresh air from the downtown area,” Rosenberger said.

“And I love the downtown, don't get me wrong, but it's just so different up here… You just see a whole different side of Happy Valley.”

She said it’s important for her to have the opportunity to work at the resort to turn it into a community space, where everyone can get the opportunity to enjoy it as an escape from the overwhelming atmosphere downtown.

Enveloped by Happy Valley sunsets overlooking Beaver Stadium and Mount Nittany, Rosenberger said the landscape creates a unique experience for visitors.

“It's like a panoramic view of everything that's amazing about the area — you can see from Tussey,” Rosenberger said. “It's a pretty magical place.”