The Penn State Comparative Literature Club is in the midst of its second-ever Book Donation Drive for Charity, preparing for a “blind book sale” later this month.

A blind book sale conceals the covers and titles of books, only providing a brief written description of what the book entails to influence potential readers.

Kevin Mora, the event coordinator for the Comparative Literature Club, said each book will cost $1 at the upcoming sale.

All proceeds from the blind book sale will go to the Mid-State Literacy Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching adult literacy throughout Centre County.

Comparative Literature Club President Sydney Burns said she wanted the club to do something positive within the Penn State community.

“When you think of a book club, it may seem like a very tight-knit, closed group,” Burns (junior-English and comparative literature) said. “I wanted to do something that had a larger impact on the Penn State community around us.”

Burns said she was inspired to have the sale when she saw a similar concept inside a Barnes & Noble.

“I thought it was really, really cute,” Burns said. “I think it’s a good way to spark interest without literally judging a book by its cover.”

Comparative Literature Club Secretary Eli Allridge said the blind book sale allows readers to experience new kinds of literature.

“[Readers] can come in and find a new book that they might genuinely, really enjoy that they otherwise never would have thought about,” Allridge (senior-engineering science) said. “There are a lot of books that are really great that may not have that initial appeal, just based off looking at it on the shelf. You can kind of introduce people to new kinds of books, new kinds of literature, new genres, things like that.”

According to Allridge, the club has been accepting donations since the end of October.

Mora (sophomore-computer science and comparative literature) said book donations typically come from Penn State students and faculty, but anyone is welcome to donate.

Earlier this month, Mora said he began spreading the word about the sale.

“I started getting everything ready with approval for the poster and such,” Mora said. “I’ve hung up posters hopefully everywhere.”

Burns said the club is busy preparing for the book sale.

“The most labor-intensive part of it is definitely wrapping the books and writing the descriptions on them,” Burns said. “We’ve just spent the last couple of club meetings prepping the books. It’s really fun to do with the club because we get such interesting donations that we can talk about.”

Mora said the club will “probably be wrapping books through Thanksgiving.”

Once the books are wrapped, club members write corresponding descriptions on the front, according to Allridge.

“Sometimes we'll read the cover, the back cover, the inside cover, and based off of that, we'll write a real brief description, basically on what the book is or what kind of story it tells,” Allridge said.

Allridge said writing descriptions for poetry books is different.

“I would open them and just take a look through a few of the poems and find one that really stood out to me,” Allridge said. “I would put a small excerpt from a poem on the front of the wrapping.”

According to Burns, the Comparative Literature Club raised $610 for the Mid-State Literacy Council with its blind book sale last year. Burns said she hopes the sale is even more successful this year.

“I definitely want to beat our $610 goal we had last year, but my aspiration overall is to make an impact on the community,” Burns said.

Burns said she has always “found a sense of community” through literature and said she hopes the sale raises awareness surrounding the privilege of literacy.

“Our sale raises awareness for the privilege that we, as students, have on this campus and the ways that literacy brings us together,” Burns said. “[Literacy] is a skill I always took for granted, and when you have a sale like this, that really puts it into perspective.”

The Comparative Literature Club is accepting donations until Nov. 28. Donations can be dropped off at 455 Burrowes Building, outside of comparative literature, English, French and francophone studies professor Jonathan Eburne’s office.

The blind book sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at the HUB-Robeson Center.

“I’m super grateful to anyone who stops by, and it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community,” Burns said. “I hope people will take a chance on a blind date with a book.”

