I’ve had a knack for pranking ever since my senior year of high school.

From phony phone calls to untied shoelaces, my friend and I would pull the most ridiculous practical jokes on our close friends throughout the year.

Now, almost two years since our first stint, we continue to pull undeniably genius pranks on our hometown friends.

As much as I hate to admit it, not every attempt has been successful over the past two years. I’ve learned what constitutes a successful trick through rigorous trial and error.

With April Fools’ Day right around the corner, I’m here to share my wisdom in the art of pranking with five different tips and tricks to crafting a practical, harmless prank.

Ladies and gentlemen, let the pranking begin.

Plan, plan, plan

I can’t reiterate this first point enough.

An effective practical joke contains many moving parts, so you must plan and prepare every last detail to ensure its success.

What type of trick are you pulling? What are the necessary materials? Where is the scene of the prank?

I’m only scratching the surface of questions. Before a prank can commence, these essential questions need to be answered.

Thinking through the different reactions to your jokes is almost as fun as actually pulling them.

Find the perfect prankee

Some of us are pranksters; some of us are prankees. That’s just the way the world works.

When deciding on the subject, you want to choose someone you’re friendly and comfortable with. If you choose someone who’s unaware of your sense of humor, the joke could quickly turn awkward or hurtful.

The prankee needs to be compatible with the context of the trick. If the joke relies on cellular communication but the subject is often away from their phone, you’re likely to fail.

Choosing someone who will appreciate the effort and humor is also important.

Although it’s hard to believe, some people think pranks are utterly childish and dopey. It’s probably best to avoid these people when pulling practical jokes.

Capture evidence

If there’s no evidence of prank pulling, was it ever pulled?

My friend and I religiously film our stunts. We enjoy capturing the live reactions of our prankees and having the footage to later look back on.

We even film reactions with the subjects, asking them to rank our pranks and recount their real-time thoughts afterward.

Although documentation can reveal the identity of the prankster, it’s a fun way to create physical memories of the joke and everyone involved.

And once you have proof, no one can ever deny your pranking abilities.

Effectively execute

Put on your pranking cap — it all comes down to this.

All of the tireless planning and preparation comes to fruition in the execution of the prank. To ensure success, I’ve learned to stay alert and calm.

If the prankee catches on, it’s ultimately ruined. Try to act as normal and nonchalant as possible to avoid any suspicion.

I also recommend utilizing speed when executing the prank. If the joke drags on, the crucial element of surprise is lost.

Remember to be a humble and gracious prankster — this is the key to cementing yourself in trickery history.

Laugh along the way

Laughter is essential to the art of pranking. You can plan all you want, but without laughter, pranking is really just mean.

Make sure to keep your practical jokes lighthearted to ensure the enjoyment of both prankster and prankee.

I hope you find yourself laughing this April Fools’ Day. And remember, pranking isn’t just for kids.