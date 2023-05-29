8 must-reads for the summer | Blog

Now that the stress of finals week is long gone and students have more time on their hands, relaxing by the pool with a good book sounds like the perfect way to unwind.

The only problem is walking into Barnes & Noble can be a daunting task for someone who isn’t quite sure what they’re looking for.

It seems as though every book in existence lines the shelves, and we have no real way of knowing whether they're good.

I’ve been in that position many times, and to ease some of the stress, I’ve compiled a list of eight page turners from different genres that I consider perfect summer reading choices.

1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins

I read the original “The Hunger Games Trilogy” in middle school, which looking back, might’ve been a tad early. However, I clearly remember loving them and the movie adaptations that followed.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” takes place 64-years before Katniss Everdeen volunteers as tribute for her sister. The novel follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, the heartless villain of the original franchise.

Snow is a bright but cold-hearted student of the Capitol Academy, where he’s chosen to be a mentor in the 10th Hunger Games. To his dismay, he’s assigned the female tribute from District 12, Lucy Grey Baird.

District 12 is the lowest of the low, but Snow soon finds out his tribute may have more to offer than he originally believed. Readers get a firsthand look into his ongoing internal conflict over his loyalty to the Capitol and his feelings for Lucy Grey.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is perfect for fans of dystopian novels with lots of political intrigue and violence, even if you haven’t read the original Hunger Games, the worldbuilding of this book is impressive enough to pull you right in.

2. “Better Than The Movies” by Lynn Painter

On a much more light-hearted note, “Better Than The Movies” is a recent BookTok sensation that follows Liz Buxbaum, a high school senior who’s obsessed with romantic comedies.

Liz is set on finally living out her own romcom with her childhood crush, Michael, and enlists the help of her annoying nextdoor neighbor, Wes, to make it happen.

Liz and Wes spend more time together as the scheme to make Liz’s prom fantasy with Michael come true, and she soon realizes that maybe Wes isn’t as awful as she found him when they were younger.

While this book is definitely a bit far-fetched and silly at times, it’s an enjoyable read that would be great for the pool or beach. Liz and Wes have an intriguing push-and-pull relationship that develops across the entire book, and none of the characters were too stereotypical or annoying.

Another little detail I loved about this book is that every chapter starts with a quote from a famous romantic comedy — so clever and endearing.

3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Taylor Jenkins Reid is my all-time favorite author and has produced best-sellers like “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “Daisy Jones & The Six” and “Malibu Rising.”

“Malibu Rising” takes place in the 1980s and follows the Riva children – four siblings born to the famous singer, Mick Riva. Riva appeared briefly in “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” but I don’t think it’s enough to warrant this a spin-off.

The Rivas are throwing their annual end-of-summer party with the biggest names in Los Angeles flooding into their mansion, but none of them could predict how the night would end.

Unlike Reid’s previous works that have been mostly romance-based, “Malibu Rising” is at its core about the importance of family and the sacrifices we make for them.

The book flashes back to the Riva childrens’ childhoods and life with their mother before she passed, and it’s a touching story that still keeps its pace all the way through.

It also takes place in Malibu, California, one of the most summer-y places imaginable.

If you’re a fan of Reid’s other books, “Malibu Rising” is a must have for the summer.

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

Love her or hate her, Colleen Hoover knows how to write a good plot twist.

This is Hoover’s debut novel in the thriller category, but she already made quite a name for herself in the romance genre.

“Verity” is so jam-packed with twists and turns that it’s hard to come up with a short plot summary that doesn’t spoil anything, but it’s essentially about a struggling writer named Lowen who accepts a mysterious job to complete the final books in the famous author Verity Crawford’s bestselling series.

When Lowen travels to her house, she meets Verity’s husband, Jeremy, and learns that Verity is injured and practically unresponsive.

While Lowen works on the books in the house, she fears Verity might not be what she appears.

Hoover masterfully blends the thriller and horror genres in this addictive read, perfect for getting out of a reading slump.

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

While many readers give all the praise to Emily Henry’s other novels – “Beach Read,”“Book Lovers” and “Happy Place,” “ People We Meet On Vacation” is a gem of a summer read and deserves more recognition.

Best friends Alex and Poppy have been going on summer trips together for 10 years, even though Poppy lives in New York City and Alex resides in a small town. They met in a car share going home from college and have been unlikely best friends ever since.

But, readers soon learn that the friends stopped taking their trips two years ago for an unknown reason.

It’s easy to fly through the pages and desperately try to figure out what went wrong between Alex and Poppy.

Between Henry’s breezy writing style and the captivating story of two friends finally reconnecting over one final vacation that might mean more than they think, “People We Meet on Vacation” is a summer classic.

6. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazlewood

This one goes out to all the girls in STEM.

Olive Smith is a third year PhD candidate who doesn’t really believe love exists, but she starts up a fake relationship with the begrudging Professor Adam Carleson to convince her best friend that she believes otherwise.

Olive is shocked when the typically strong and silent Carleson agrees to keep up the charade, even when Olive’s career and credibility are threatened.

The pair begin to form a connection that might go a little deeper than Olive expected, especially since her and Carleson aren’t exactly a perfect match.

“The Love Hypothesis” is another example of a trope that can sometimes be written as stereotypical and bland, like fake dating, but it thrives because of a unique plot approach.

Adam and Olive are also both fun characters to read — especially if you’re familiar with academia.

7. “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone

Unlike any of the books on this list so far, this one is for when we all need a break from the easy breezy books.

“This is How You Lose the Time War” is about two spies on opposite sides of a war that spans time and space and is told completely through letters they write to each other.

Known simply as Red and Blue, the agents correspond with each other even though if anyone found out, it would be a death sentence.

At first, the book is a bit hard to follow because of the format and complexities of the plot, but it’s under 200 pages and constantly has action or intrigue going on.

The writing is descriptive and highlights the sci-fi aspects of the novel, while also being flowery and romantic at certain points in the agent’s letters to each other.

If you’re looking for a short and sweet sci-fi thriller to kick off the summer, this one's for you.

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E Schwab

Last but not least, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is a painfully beautiful story of a girl who’s forgotten by everyone she meets.

It opens in 16th century France when Addie makes a deal with “the devil” and receives the gift of eternal life, but the curse of being forgotten.

One day, 300 years after the curse is placed, a man in a bookstore remembers her name. Their stories intertwine as Addie experiences love that she never thought was possible.

However, “the devil,” named Luc in this case, does not want to give up his power over Addie so easily.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is both heartwarming and heartbreaking if you need a little drama in your ideal read.

