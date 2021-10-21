With Halloween rapidly approaching, many find themselves in the mood to celebrate the season by watching some spooky movies.

If that’s you, then look no farther.

Here’s a list of my top 10 favorite movies to watch during the Halloween season.

1. “Halloween” (1978) directed by John Carpenter

“Halloween” is a film about Laurie Strode, a teenager babysitting some kids on Halloween night, as she is hunted down by the psychotic and seemingly-invincible Michael Myers. While Myers hunts down Strode, Dr. Sam Loomis, his psychologist, tries to track down Myers before he can do any harm.

This film is an absolute classic Halloween movie. It was one of the original slasher films that would become prevalent in 1980s horror films. Carpenter wrote, directed and composed the score for this iconic horror classic.

It’s one you cannot miss during the Halloween season.

2. “The Exorcist” (1973) directed by William Friedkin

“The Exorcist” tells the story of Chris MacNeil, an actress on the set of a film, and her daughter Regan.

Once Regan begins to act strange, Chris takes her to several doctors who are unable to diagnose her. After Regan develops a demonic voice and begins exhibiting supernatural traits, Chris turns to Father Damien Karras, a local priest, to perform an exorcism on Regan, who initially turns her down. After seeing Regan for himself, he gets permission to perform an exorcism along with a veteran priest.

“The Exorcist” is one of the most terrifying films I’ve ever seen. It is very realistic, which causes the viewer to relate more to the film and thus become more horrified. Iconic scenes, like the possessed Regan turning her head a full 360 degrees, has cemented itself in my head.

Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair and Jason Miller, who played Chris, Regan and Karras respectively, were all nominated for Academy Awards. The film itself was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

3. “The Shining” (1980) directed by Stanley Kubrick

What more is there to be said about “The Shining” that hasn’t been said before?

It tells the story of a writer named Jack Torrance, who takes his wife and his son with psychic abilities to a mountain resort in Colorado as he works as the caretaker over the winter season.

However, after the snow begins to pile up outside the resort, the man begins to lose his sanity and terrorizes his family.

This film was initially panned by critics on its release in 1980. Critics did not understand Kubrick’s direction and decisions. However, it is now regarded as one of the most iconic horror films ever.

Jack Nicholson gives one of the most memorable performances of all time as Torrance. The film has no distinction of what is real and what is a delusion of Torrance, which has sparked enormous discussion of hidden themes by Kubrick.

It’s a horror masterpiece and should be at the top of everyone’s Halloween movie lists.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

4. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974) directed by Tobe Hooper

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” tells the story of a group of teenagers who are driving through Texas to visit their childhood home. However, along the way, one of them stumbles upon a house of cannibals. As the rest of them begin to search for their missing friend, they are hunted down by the cannibals.

I’m not going to sugarcoat this film — it’s brutal.

It’s one of the most uncomfortable and tension-filled films I’ve ever watched. I don’t want to get into specifics, but it’s gory.

However, it is still one of the best horror films I’ve ever seen. Hooper made this film with a low budget — around $80-140 thousand — and it is better executed than several of the higher-budget horror films I’ve ever seen.

If you can stomach intense gore and don’t get scared easily, I would recommend this one for Halloween

5. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) directed by Wes Craven

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” is a film about Freddy Krueger, a serial killer, who haunts the dreams of high schoolers on Elm Street and kills them in their sleep. When one teenager is able to escape him, she launches a plan to stop Krueger once and for all.

This film changed the slasher genre. Wes Craven’s direction of the film included phenomenal special effects in the dream sequences that the teens experience. Robert Englund gives a great performance as the iconic Krueger, making him a staple of pop culture.

It’s another one with lots of blood and gore, but if you don’t mind that, definitely check this one out.

6. “Donnie Darko” (2001) directed by Richard Kelly

Unlike the other films on this list, “Donnie Darko” isn’t necessarily a horror film. It’s a film about Donnie Darko, a teenager experiencing mental illness, who begins to see visions of a demonic-looking rabbit who tells him when the world will end — Oct. 31.

This is a great film. A young Jake Gyllenhaal gives his breakout performance as Darko while Gyllenhaal’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, plays his older sister in the film. The film centers around teenage angst and rebellion and deals with these subjects in a very interesting way.

While it isn’t a horror film, it takes place around the time of Halloween, and I always watch it during the season

7. “Evil Dead II” (1987) directed by Sam Raimi

“Evil Dead II” continues the story of Ash Williams, a man stranded in a cabin forced to battle evil demons and spirits. After finding a tape reading the words of a cursed book, more spirits come and even possess Williams.

“Evil Dead II” is potentially my favorite horror-comedy film ever. Raimi’s vision of the second of three films is by far the best of the trilogy, as it takes a more comical approach compared to the more horror-focused first film.

Bruce Campbell’s hilariously dark performance as Ash Williams elevates the film to another level, as practically the whole film is his character slowly losing it while he battles evil spirits.

It is another bloody film, but if you like horror-comedy, it is a great film to watch for Halloween.

8. “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” (1986) directed by Tom McLoughlin

To conclude this list, I felt obligated to include a film from the “Friday the 13th” series, which is one that I can only describe as a “mixed bag.” Some of the films are excruciatingly boring, while others are cliche but still enjoyable horror films. Plus, the character of Jason Voorhees is one of the most iconic horror characters of all time.

“Jason Lives” is my favorite of the series. It tells the story of Tommy Jarvis, a teenager who once fought Jason when he was younger, as he goes to Jason's grave to ensure he is gone forever. However, after Jason rises from the grave, Jarvis must stop him from doing harm, while also dealing with a local sheriff who believes Jarvis is crazy.

The reason I enjoy this film so much is because it is when the “Friday the 13th” series begins to take itself less seriously.

The “Friday the 13th” movies are so bad — almost every film in the series has the same plot: reckless teenagers, Jason shows up and kills some of them, and one makes it out alive.

“Jason Lives” was the first one to embrace the campiness and silliness of the series. It breaks the fourth wall several times and has some funny moments throughout the film.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT