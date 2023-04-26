The last week of classes leading up to finals week (and finally, finals week) are by far the most harrowing point of the semester.

Even though the escape from cold, dark State College winters and constant Canvas notifications is less than two weeks away, what needs to happen between then and now might feel like a vast canyon you’re not ready to cross.

Sometimes, having small enforcements throughout your day reminding you there are better times ahead can help you get through all of the studying, projects and exams.

To help you remember that you’re so close to finishing out the semester, here are seven albums with summery vibes to make the next two weeks a little easier to weather.

“Lust for Life” by Lana Del Rey

Perhaps Lana Del Rey’s most overtly summer album to date, “Lust for Life” is full of tracks with hopeful sounds and lyrics that allude to freedom — which you might also be longing for at this point in the semester.

The album explores pop, rap, rock and folk, so you’ll likely find a few songs you enjoy among the mix.

If it’s your first time listening, my recommendations are “Love,” “Groupie Love (feat. A$AP Rocky)” and “Get Free.”

“Dedicated” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen is a serious contender for queen of pop in my book, and I wholeheartedly believe listening to “Dedicated” could make most people agree with me.

Her bright, vulnerable and flirty sound is so much fun, and her work gives you a nice break from the intensity of studying for final exams.

From the record’s first track, “Julien,” you’re immediately transported to a synthy oasis somewhere far away from Penn State.

Other standouts on the record are “Want You In My Room,” “The Sound” and “Automatically in Love.”

“Women in Music Pt. III” by HAIM

HAIM’s 2021 album “Women in Music Pt. III” is a criminally underrated body of work that blends genres through creative production choices and expertly crafted lyrics to result in a five-star masterpiece.

Make sure you opt for the expanded version of the album, though. You don’t want to miss the remix of “Gasoline” that features Taylor Swift on the second verse.

Songs like “The Steps” and “Another Try” are triumphant, giving you a confidence boost to ace your exams while also keeping you hopeful for the future.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Best songs featured in John Hughes’ movies | Blog Some of you might be asking: Who is John Hughes, and what are his movies?

“Pearl” by Janis Joplin

If you’re more into rock and “summer vibes” in the ‘70s sense, I’d recommend Janis Joplin’s 1971 album “Pearl.”

It’s a well-established classic for a reason. Joplin’s powerful vocals and timeless lyrics are motivating and empowering.

Put “Half Moon” and “Me and Bobby McGee” in your rotation to remind yourself of the freedom that waits on the other side of your work.

“What’s Your Pleasure? (The Platinum Edition)” by Jessie Ware

The platinum edition of English singer-songwriter Jessie Ware’s album “What’s Your Pleasure?” is a jewel of genius that shines its brightest in the summer months — or in the moments you’re longing for them.

Its clubby, lush vibe gives it the feeling of carefree, warm summer nights spent in good company.

“Spotlight,” “Read My Lips,” “Mirage (Don’t Stop)” and “Pale Blue Light” are all great starting points to discover Ware’s brilliant work.

“I Can’t Let Go” by Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse’s “I Can’t Let Go” is an excellent indie pop album that sounds like the feeling of sun rays hitting your skin on a glorious summer morning.

Waterhouse’s dreamy voice gives tracks like “Moves” and “On Your Thumb” a light and wishful sound.

More introspective, haunting songs like “Melrose Meltdown,” “Slip” and “Blessed” also create a repose from finals stress if you tend to prefer slower songs to upbeat ones.

“Father of the Bride” by Vampire Weekend

I have a theory that each Vampire Weekend album fits clearly into each season based on its sound and lyrical themes.

“Father of the Bride” is clearly the summer record of the group’s discography.

From the beachy guitar of “This Life” to the more contemplative “Big Blue” and funky “Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy),” “Father of the Bride” spans a variety of vibes that all cohere around the central theme of summer.

Even with finals looming overhead, these albums can give you hope to get through the next few days. Put in your headphones, and remember that summer break is just around the corner.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State Fashion Society brings ‘chrome’ fashion show to 3 Dots downtown The Fashion Society at Penn State hosted a fashion show from 7-9 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown Sun…