Finals are two weeks away, and finding time to treat yourself can be difficult. Here are some fun and artistic ways to destress in between studying to help you get through the last few weeks.

Make an emotion wheel

Emotion wheels are used to help communicate feelings. The easiest and most recognizable emotions are at the core that can then be used to move into the complex emotions on the outer edge of the circle.

Students can design their wheels with any emotions they want, and they can feel free to color code it any way they want. With emotions reaching their height during stressful times, this method could help people sort out their feelings and clear their minds before finals.

Paint rocks

Rock painting can be a fun way to destress.

Wash the rock with soap and water before painting to make sure all of the dirt is off. Acrylic paint is best to use, but paint pens can work as well.

Make a vision board

Vision boards are a fun way to dream about the future. They can include magazine scraps, pictures, quotes and drawings.

With the end of the semester coming up, this is a perfect way to envision life after finals.

Make a clutter collage

Throughout the school year, many students have random sticky notes, index cards and birthday cards left around the room.

With a clutter collage, all of these items can go straight into a scrapbook and be used as a memory. This way, the clutter around the room is all gone, but the pieces don’t have to be thrown away.

Paint pottery at 2000 Degrees

2000 Degrees is a pottery shop in downtown State College that resides between Dunkin’ and Icy Snow. The shop has a range of pottery pieces to choose from, and painting can be a relaxing project before diving into those school projects over the next few weeks.

Adults can paint for $6 an hour, but after an hour and a half, 2000 Degrees stops charging. With a maximum of $9 spent on time, pottery pieces range from $4-$79, and the average price of a piece is $12.

Make a stuffed animal

This could be as simple as going to a Build-A-Bear Workshop, although that would be a long drive from Penn State.

Amazon also sells stuffed animal kits with and without sewing required. Crocheting an animal is an option as well. Making a stuffed animal is relaxing and allows you to create your own friend.

Take photos outside

Spring is in the air, and Penn State’s campus is beautiful.

This is the perfect time to go outside and take pictures of the trees, flowers, squirrels and bunnies. Students can even take some in front of the Nittany Lion Shrine for extra spirit before finals.

