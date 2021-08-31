When you’re a student at Penn State, you have a daily responsibility that you should not ignore.

No, I’m not talking about oversleeping or reconsidering your choice of major.

I’m talking about breakfast — the first and widely thought to be “the most important” meal of the day.

Amid your perhaps vicious cycle of 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. classes, it’s important that you at least find some satisfaction through your morning meals.

If you venture downtown, with your eyes and your mind open, you can and will find a spot to do just that. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to go wild with a bagel or inebriate yourself on weekend mornings with pancakes and waffles.

Living in the South dorms last year granted me that opportunity, and I think I can safely say, in no particular order, these six spots can make the process of rising and shining easier.

Saxbys

Saxbys is a cute little spot on the ground floor of the Business Building, with a menu consisting of a motley of different coffees, teas, smoothies, sandwiches and baked goods. Yeah, we’re off to a good start. I’m no coffee drinker, but if you are, you’re set. The menu is littered with over 15 types of hot or iced coffee to choose from. I’m not full of (coffee) beans, it’s true.

Venturing into the food menu can yield a good result. This here is an example, the breakfast grilled cheese. That’s right, you now have the excuse you’ve always needed to have grilled cheese for breakfast. With a blend of cheddar and American cheeses slathered in a roasted garlic cheddar spread, you get a creamy, smooth and savory breakfast that will hopefully make you think less of your pesky Canvas deadlines.

If you’re looking for a quick and varying breakfast and just serendipitously find yourself within shouting distance of the Business Building, Saxbys is a spot you just might find yourself visiting more than once.

The Waffle Shop

The Waffle Shop is almost as integral to State College as water is to the life of a flower.

What’s its specialty? That’s right, pancakes. I’m kidding, it’s of course the waffle.

When I say “the waffle,” I mean YOUR waffle, as going here gives you the chance to experience that in ways your parents never told you about. That’s what I did upon going there, ordering (with visual excitement I’m sure) a cinnamon apple waffle. As described by the menu, it’s a waffle “topped with tender apple fruit topping and whipped cream.” Whoa.

You best believe it was as beautiful as it sounded. When this monster arrived at my table, I was lost for words. You know that scene from “Finding Nemo '' when Marlin and Dory blankly and happily stare into the light of the anglerfish before they know what it is? That's what I did to this waffle. I’m sure I looked like a porg. It took considerable courage to stick my fork in it, but when I did, I was greeted with an airy, creamy, apple-filled joy that justified my waking up early to go there.

But this wonderful waffle hardly scratches the surface of the possibilities at any three of the waffle shops. Also featured in the starting lineup includes blueberry, strawberry, banana nut, Georgia pecan and chocolate chip waffles. Order any one of them and notice how much happier of a person you will have become by doing so.

If for some reason you don’t want a waffle from a place with “waffle” in its name, you can still order some breakfast classics such as omelettes and eggs the way you like them. I’ve tried, believe me I have, but I just can’t think of a reason not to go here for breakfast.

Irving’s

When it comes to bagels on College and Beaver Avenue, it’s hard not to mention Irving’s.

A more simple option on this list — it’s a quiet yet bustling shop that offers bagels, wraps, smoothies, coffees and teas. That’s a full package right there. You can be adventurous here too, with some options, such as the “cowboy” wrap, containing a standard blend of potato, ham, egg and cheese. Its wildcard addition? Maple syrup.

I opted for its “breakfast special,” an egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, turkey bacon in my case (hey, it’s good, OK?). How was it? Perfectly fine. Flavorful, the bagel was toasted, the cheese was melted and the egg was not crudely fake. If you like a nice morning stroll down College Avenue, you might want to keep this place in mind. Just watch out for those weekend crowds.

Bagel Crust

Bagel Crust is another well-known spot, with locations on Beaver Avenue and East Calder Way. I’ve only been to the latter, but there’s little reason to believe one is much different than the other.

Here, you can go wild with your bagels. The standard breakfast sandwich has seven meats to choose from, and to those, you can add an assortment of condiments, select your type of cheese and add any veggie your heart desires. Want a chicken, egg and cheese with jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, pepperjack and an avocado? All you, my friend. There’s probably more ways to make a sandwich here than there are people in an 8:25 a.m. CATABus.

So the next time you do your weekly impulse visit to that adorable Target next door on Beaver or find yourself near Calder, mosey on over to Bagel Crust and see what it is you can create.

Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe

Now this is a wildcard. It’s a little less conspicuous than some other places, but it is a gem. Also on Beaver Avenue, Webster’s is a book and record store that also has a food and drink counter. To get to it, find its sign, descend the stairs and smile through your mask over what you’ve found.

Drinkwise, you got your coffee, but you also got tea. Lots of the latter. We’re talking about 80 different kinds. Even if you firmly believe tea is nothing more than aromatic water, you might be inclined to try some here.

The food menu is fully vegetarian, but by no means is that a problem. It equates to a breakfast that is wholesome and hearty. Last week, my selection was what was known as the “Encyclopedia,” a beautiful construction of egg, swiss cheese, mushrooms, leafy greens and — best of all — a “parmesan peppercorn cream cheese.”

Not only was it delicious but the creativity involved with this sandwich and others offered is admirable to me. Sure, some might not like the fact it’s all meatless. But boy howdy, are the folks at Webster’s making the most of what they can create.

It’s a rather nice hole in the wall of the brick building it's built in. If you want a mighty fine breakfast while also growing your novel and record collection, you’ve come to the right place.

McLanahan’s

We’re rounding out this list with a classic to those who’ve been there, McLanahan’s. Whether you’re near East College Avenue or South Allen Street, you can pop into either one and find a beautifully humble breakfast sandwich.

Eight types of them span this menu, each one with its own element of creativity. Want a croissant-based sandwich with sausage, bacon, egg with cheddar AND mozzarella? Yeah, I know you do. That’s the (adorably named) Mooney. How about an egg with spinach, feta, tomato and cucumber atop an everything bagel? It’s the Mediterranean for you.

It might not be the fanciest kitchen in State College, but McLanahan’s is a rather fine spot to find a hidden gem of a breakfast near you. After all, where else can you get an egg sandwich AND a Gildan Penn State shirt?