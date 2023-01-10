Although the start of the spring semester may make everything feel fresh and new, this week also marks a return to many aspects of student life — a return to your apartment, Canvas discussion board posts and the Sunday scaries.

If you live off campus, there’s a good chance you’re also returning to the CATABus, which is less of a mode of transportation than it is a lifestyle.

Every day, your schedule is dictated by the time you have to allocate for walking to the bus stop, waiting there, waiting for the next bus if one is too crowded, riding the bus, getting off at your stop and walking to your class. Then, you have to do it all again to get home at the end of the day.

You’re spending dozens of hours waiting for and riding CATABuses over the course of a semester. And, since there’s really not much else to do in the awkwardly divided fragments of time that mark your day, you might as well spend it listening to these six albums that can help you romanticize the bus instead of dreading it.

“CAPRISONGS” by FKA Twigs

Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs’ debut mixtape “CAPRISONGS” is the ultimate cool girl soundtrack for your CATA rides — day or night.

The combination of her angelic voice overlaying trap-inspired beats creates an otherworldly, yet still down-to-earth vibe that makes daily rides to and from the library feel more like getting off at a club or walking down a crowded street in London.

What puts this album at the top of this CATABus essentials list is the buzz of anticipation it emits, almost teasing you with what awaits you when you get off of the bus.

Maybe what awaits is simply staying in your apartment or walking to an exam that you’re ready to ace, or maybe you’re headed downtown for a party. No matter your stop, “CAPRISONGS” will get you in the right mentality for where you’re headed.

“Sexy” by Coco & Clair Clair

If you’re looking for effortlessly cool music that’s not too hype for morning bus rides, Coco & Clair Clair’s album “Sexy” is the perfect CATA ride accompaniment.

The duo’s rhythm and surprisingly soft delivery of confident lyrics creates a unique R&B and rap record that makes you feel a little indie when you’re listening to it on the bus.

So, if you want to feel like you’re better than everyone else on your way to class, put on this album and watch the mundane CATA ride become instantly cooler.

“Sling” by Clairo

Clairo’s “Sling” is an excellent acoustic album to get yourself ready for the day while you’re on the bus.

The stripped back sound of the guitar and piano that accompany Clairo’s gentle voice assure you that there’s hope and excitement ahead.

Something about the album forces you to actually notice what’s passing by outside of the bus and feel the little bit of sun creeping through the windows — making it another great companion for morning bus rides.

“Ultraviolence” by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey’s second studio album “Ultraviolence” is the perfect soundtrack for when you want to come off as a mysterious stranger to your fellow riders.

If you want to pensively stare out the window and pretend to be a tortured artist, “Shades of Cool,” “Sad Girl,” “Old Money” and “Black Beauty” will help you achieve this feeling.

As the cold weather starts to fade away, “Brooklyn Baby,” “West Coast” and “Florida Kilos” elicit a warmer but still moody feel.

“Songs” by Adrianne Lenker

In the early months of the spring semester, riding the bus and waiting for it can chill you to the bone.

So far, the only cure I’ve found for this coldness is “Songs” by Adrianne Lenker.

Lenker’s voice comforts you like a warm drink on a cold morning, and the acoustic guitar draws you out of sleepiness and into focus for the day ahead.

“Melodrama” by Lorde

Nighttime CATA rides will quickly make you acquainted with the complexity of the human condition through the lens of college students. The one common experience that connects us all is our moments shared on public transportation.

The fluorescence of young adulthood paired with the dim lighting of the bus at night, flickering through the tiny holes where students are not crowded together is the exact mental image Lorde’s sophomore album “Melodrama” evokes — making the album a must-listen during evening bus rides.

Especially on Thursday nights when you’re heading back to your apartment while everyone else is heading downtown, “Melodrama” is the perfect company when you’re otherwise surrounded by strangers.

