Looking to give your dorm a little more flair? Tired of seeing the same combination of LED lights and polaroid photos dangle from everyone else’s rooms?

Then look no further: Here are a few ways to make your living space a little more… eccentric.

Halloween decorations year round

Jack-o’-lantern lights, plastic bats or paper ghosts can really add a nice ambience to a place. One of my friends has a (probably) anatomically incorrect skeleton dog that he keeps sitting in his apartment, regardless of the season.

If you really wanted to, you can add Santa hats or mistletoe after Halloween to give it a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” kind of feeling.

Traffic cones or street signs

Some people like to show they’re well-traveled by displaying photos of themselves with the places they’ve been to.

I like to take it a step further by adding traffic cones to prove my love for PennDOT’s stellar roadwork. Traffic cones can be bought at Walmart, and street signs can be custom ordered on Etsy.

Decorating your mirror

While not as quirky as the other ideas, I’ve always had a habit of sticking random things on my bedroom mirror.

These include ticket stubs, movie stubs and even birthday cards from my friends I’ve accumulated over the years. They’re a nice reminder of the good times I’ve had and the memories I’ve made.

Random thrift store finds

It’s easy to get creative when you spend the afternoon sorting through the random junk — or treasures — at Goodwill.

Why not buy a Christmas snow globe from 1986 for 50 cents? It’s an opportunity to give your room a more vintage look.

DIY projects

While you may not be able to paint directly on the walls or the floor for the sake of getting a security deposit back, having fun with some art supplies from any craft store could still be quite easy.

Get some poster board, paper or a tapestry to paint over. This is especially neat if you’ve picked a theme you want to stick with. I painted a mushroom on my floor (floor painting is not recommended for dorms or apartments).

