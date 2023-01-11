As 2022 comes to a close, the time to reflect on the year past is upon us, and New Year’s resolutions are born.

Traditionally driven by the desire to change behaviors from the previous year, New Year’s resolutions leave behind any bad practices in preparation for the year ahead.

As New Year’s Day approached, I found myself thinking of New Year’s resolutions for 2023. My mind immediately jumped to the rather cliche resolutions — typically focused on fitness or wealth or “living life to the fullest.”

I wanted my New Year’s resolutions to be more fun and unusual compared to typical ones.

So, I composed five unconventional New Year’s resolutions for 2023, and I hope my resolutions inspire you to take the tradition less seriously and think outside of the box for your own.

Nap frequently

I know what you’re thinking.

For some reason, naps are usually thought of as a lazy or negative habit. However, I think increasing the number of naps I take this year is only positive.

Last semester, I often found myself staying up late completing assignments or mindlessly scrolling on my phone. I wasn’t prioritizing my rest. As a result, I found myself easily getting tired and moody throughout the day.

I would push through the day and tell myself I would go to bed early that night to catch up on rest. Of course, that never happened.

Finding time to nap or simply relax throughout 2023 can give me the rest I need to attend to all of my responsibilities and be an overall happier and healthier person.

Floss every day

I might be exposing myself with this one.

If you’re anything like me, you sometimes forget to floss while brushing your teeth. I feel like every time I visit the dentist, I’m reminded of the importance of flossing, and I immediately forget about that as soon as I leave.

No one is perfect, and it happens.

This resolution is great for my oral hygiene and easy to implement. I know my dentist will be grateful, too.

Explore new TV shows

I always find myself watching the same television shows over and over again this time of year.

My favorite show to rewatch lately is “New Girl,” and while I have no regrets, I want to expand my TV horizons this year.

My friends and family are always recommending a variety of shows to me, and 2023 will be the year I finally watch some of them.

Use BeReal properly

This resolution is my personal favorite.

For those who don’t know, BeReal is an app focused on authenticity — notifying users once a day to take a photo in real time of whatever they’re doing. According to the app, only 23% of my BeReals were on time in 2022.

I love the intention behind BeReal of encouraging users to be present and move away from the perfection usually associated with social media.

In 2023, I want to purposefully use the app to engage in its message of authenticity by taking the photos on time instead of being late.

Listen to more Taylor Swift songs

In 2022, I spent 19,943 minutes listening to Taylor Swift. That’s almost two weeks.

I was also in the top 0.05% of Swift’s listeners, according to my Spotify Wrapped.

While it may seem like I listen to Swift’s music often, there is obvious room for improvement. You can never listen to too much Taylor Swift.

