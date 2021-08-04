With the shift from Zoom classes to mostly in-person classes this fall, Penn State students can no longer rely on attending class from the comfort of their own beds and hiding behind the Zoom screen when called on.

The thought of having to socialize with peers in a classroom versus a Zoom waiting room can be daunting to some.

But fear not — here are some helpful tips to prepare you for in-person classes this fall.

Do laundry

While pajamas were the perfect attire for sitting behind a screen, in-person classes require a different wardrobe.

A habit that helps me with laundry is designating one day of the week as “laundry day.” I set my timer, watch some Netflix in between and then fold my clothes — an easy two-hour process.

Factor in walks

Having to set alarms for classes shouldn’t be new for students. However, the big difference between Zoom classes and in-person classes is the distance.

Unfortunately, setting an alarm five minutes before your class starts is no longer an option this fall. Though it may risk upsetting potential roommates, my motto is setting numerous alarms to wake me up.

After all, nothing is worse than missing a class or showing up to class late in a lecture of 400 students.

Pack your bag

Unlike last year, now, when you forget your laptop charger, you no longer have the ability of walking 4 feet to grab it.

My biggest suggestion when it comes to packing your bag is to make a checklist. Factor in your classes and schedule for the day to pack accordingly.

Some necessities I always bring with me are my headphones, laptop, phone charger, water bottle and a writing utensil.

Participate in class

One aspect I am least looking forward to for in-person classes is having to raise my hand in class.

Students can no longer blame their participation on their microphone not working or unstable internet connection.

When it comes to participating in class, I suggest raising your hand a little more frequently. In my experience, professors are less likely to call you out if they notice you tend to participate often.

Be open to a new experience

To some students, Zoom classes were their first college classroom experience. However, meeting new people over the Zoom screen isn’t exactly the same as meeting students in a classroom.

Instead of sitting quietly on your phone in a Zoom waiting room, you will now be forced to actually talk to your classmates.

While this change also makes me a little nervous, it helps when I remember that we used to socialize at school every year before the pandemic. So even though the transition may be awkward, getting back to “normal” will at least be a shared experience for everyone.

If we could do it in middle school, I have some confidence that we can do it in college, too.