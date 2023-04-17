The end of the semester is rapidly approaching.

However, this means the beginning of the summer movie season is almost here.

So, here are some of my most anticipated movies of the summer.

“Master Gardener” — coming May 19

Paul Schrader’s newest film is the first film I’m looking forward to this summer.

The film follows Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), a horticulturist at a luxurious estate with a mysterious past. He’s asked by the owner of the estate (Sigourney Weaver) to take her grandniece (Quintessa Swindell) under his wing. Then, more of his checkered past comes uncovered.

Schrader is one of my favorite filmmakers still working today. Films like “Taxi Driver” and “First Reformed” are some of the best films I’ve ever seen. Although not much is known about the specifics of plot details, the initial trailer looks pretty great.

He always does well with mysterious and brooding characters, and this looks to be another film with one of those types of characters. I can’t wait to see it.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — coming June 2

The next film on my list is the much-anticipated sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

After the events of the first film, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is once again approached by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld ), who asks him to join her in a fight against a new villain who could put the entire future of the multiverse in jeopardy.

I was a huge fan of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and the animation style is incredible. There’s so much happening on the screen during the first film, and from the looks of the trailers for this film, it looks like there’s going to be a whole lot more of that.

I’m also a big fan of Spider-Man because he’s one of my favorite superheroes, and while I think I’m starting to suffer from “superhero fatigue,” I’m still pretty excited for this one.

If you’re at all interested in animation or just superhero movies, definitely check this one out.

“Asteroid City” — coming June 16

Wes Anderson’s newest film is another film I’m really excited about this summer.

The film follows a group of individuals interested in astronomy who travel to a convention for junior stargazers at a small town in the middle of the desert.

Anderson is one of the most iconic directors of the 21st century. He has such a distinct visual style that you can almost tell which film he’s made from looking at a single frame.

He’s made some of my favorite movies of all time, including “Rushmore,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

He’s always been known for having large ensemble casts, but this film has a lot of people he’s never worked with before — including actors like Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie and Maya Hawke. It should be really interesting to see them in this film.

It’s always great to see a new Anderson film, and this is no exception. I’m excited.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — coming June 30

Another long-anticipated sequel coming out this summer is the latest addition to the Indiana Jones saga.

The newest film in the series follows Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) as he and his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) uncover a government conspiracy involving former Nazis and the Space Race of the 1960s.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is one of my all-time favorite movies, so I was pretty excited to hear there would be a new Indiana Jones movie with Ford returning.

Although the previous film in the saga, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” received mixed reception from fans and critics, I still think there’s reason to be optimistic. The director of this film, James Mangold, has made some pretty great movies, and I think this will be another good one.

This is also the first film in the Indiana Jones saga to not have Steven Spielberg directing and without a story written by George Lucas. It should be interesting to see how it goes without them involved in the production.

“Barbie” — coming July 21

Last, but certainly not least, what could be the most anticipated film of the entire summer.

There isn’t much known about the plot of this film, but it’s supposed to follow Barbie (Margot Robbie), Ken (Ryan Gosling) and the different variations of these dolls.

I never thought I would be so excited to see a movie about Barbie — it has an insane cast. By that, I mean that it seems like almost every actor who exists is in this movie.

It’s also a film written and directed by Greta Gerwig, who’s one of the best directors working today. I’m always excited when she has a new film coming out, and her involvement, along with the huge cast for the film, makes me even more excited.

I don’t know what to expect from this film, but I can’t wait to see it.

