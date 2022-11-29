As we head into the final exam crunch, students across campus will cram for final tests and projects late into the night.

Here are five ways to tackle tricky material and study in a meaningful way — entering and exiting your finals with pride.

1. Determine your action plan

If you have to study for more than one major exam, you must create a plan.

Print out a planner or use an online software such as Google Calendar to map your study time around daily commitments and tasks. One benefit of using an online calendar is that it notifies you of any tasks and goals throughout the day — holding you accountable.

Different classes and material also require different amounts of studying, so planning and budgeting your time throughout the week will ensure you put in the proper amount of time for each class.

2. Find a go-to location

When it comes to hitting the books, location matters more than you may think.

While studying in your bedroom may feel comforting and convenient, it can cause many distractions in the back of your mind — feeding you diversions and hindering productivity.

The library is a popular and predictable suggestion, but sometimes the library can even feel too packed with people under pressure.

If you prefer silence, find a secluded table in one of the many academic buildings on campus.

The Chambers Building and Nursing Sciences Building are just a few examples.

If you don’t mind noise (or even enjoy it) there are many small, relaxing coffee shops and cafes to explore in downtown State College. A couple of my favorites are Abba Java Coffeehouse and Elixr Coffee Roasters.

3. Maximize your focus

After settling into your favorite study spot, you’ll need to avoid distractions — your greatest enemy when studying, easily brought on by pent-up anxieties.

Scrolling through social media or even fulfilling completely different tasks free us of stress but ultimately hinder our focus and retention of information.

If the temptations of social media notifications and mindless scrolling seem to be too strong, try using a software system or app such as the Forest App.

The Forest App offers a unique way to keep you focused. After setting a timer with a duration of your choice, a virtual tree is planted, and the tree will only thrive if you refrain from exiting the app. Any time you go to check another app, the tree will die.

The app even partners with an organization called Trees for the Future, which will plant real trees based on how many virtual coins each user gets as a reward for focusing.

4. Break it down, memorize and repeat

Active learning and recall are vital when preparing for an exam.

Certain subjects may require different memorization techniques, but one thing that proves to guide active recall is physically writing notes, flashcards or concept maps.

While electronic study systems may seem convenient and easy, they encourage passive recall and open more avenues to distraction.

A great way to encourage active recall is to rewrite your notes after the lecture while reading through your textbook or practicing equations or vocabulary.

During lectures, students usually rush to get all of the information down on paper without actually understanding it fully. Rewriting your notes will make your brain process the information from a new perspective, which will help you actively retain it.

Repetition of this information is vital.

Most importantly, scientific research, such as the The Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve, shows that rushing and stuffing your studying into one day doesn’t work in your benefit for exams. Just reading over your notes at the end of each week can greatly affect your understanding of the information as an exam approaches.

5. Put in positivity and your best effort

In order to perform your best on exams, you must have confidence in your abilities.

If you bash your own grades and insult your intelligence, you’ll naturally feel poorly about an exam and therefore not perform to your full potential.

Feel proud of the work you’ve put into studying; envision how you want to feel before, during and after the exam, and channel positivity to pursue your productivity.

At the end of the day, trying your best is what matters most.

RELATED

The best non-holiday albums to warm you up this winter | Blog The holidays are in full swing, and there are plenty of songs and albums for students to listen to.