Moving back into dorms and apartments, students may be on the hunt for things to spice up their living spaces and just don’t know where to start. If this is you, look no farther.

There are some obvious options for where to shop for decor, such as Walmart or Target, but here are some locally owned stores that may have what you are looking for.

1. Uncle Eli’s Artist Marketplace and Frame Shop

Located on East Beaver Avenue, Uncle Eli’s is an art store that sells incense, paintings and other neat accessories like posters and backpacks.

It’s easy to get lost in this quirky selection of random but neat objects, so you’re bound to find at least one unique item to spice up your home.

2. House of Kashmir

House of Kashmir on East Calder Way is small but stocked with many items a college student would need.

It has a bohemian, retro feel to it and sells lots of T-shirts, posters and tapestries. The shop has been a staple of State College for a long time now. My dad used to buy his posters here when he went to Penn State.

3. Ten Thousand Villages

Ten Thousand Villages on South Atherton Street sells artists’ handmade goods from many different countries around the world.

It offers a wide variety of things to choose from, ranging from scarves to jewelry to rugs.

4. McLanahan’s

McLanahan’s on East College Avenue has a surprising selection for being a downtown store.

One side of the store is filled with Penn State merchandise with things like sweatshirts, magnets and stickers. The other side of the store is more like a grocery or general store, and I’ve found things for my room in the past here, including LED lights and posters.

5. Ethereal

If you like to shop local, Ethereal on East College Avenue is an alternative to Urban Outfitters.

This store has a huge range of items and sells plenty of candles and coffee table books, as well as trendy clothes and skin care products.

