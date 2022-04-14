Earth Day is right around the corner, so to honor the important day, here’s a list of Penn State alumni who have contributed to sustainability throughout their careers.

Joy Ward

Joy Ward graduated from Penn State in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in biology. Currently, she’s the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western Reserve University.

Ward’s research focus is the impact of global change through plants. She has used fossils from the glacial period to predict how plants will react to environmental conditions in future years.

Ward is also a chair for the advisory committee of the Earth and Biological Sciences Directorate at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and one of the 2022 recipients of the Eberly College of Science Outstanding Science Alumni Award.

Russell Redding

Russell Redding has been the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture since 2015, appointed by Governor Tom Wolf. He received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education in 1982 and a master’s degree in agricultural and extension education in 1999 from Penn State.

Currently, he’s calling for research proposals for Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry. Some of the proposals include studying animal health and welfare and how it affects humans and environmental health, and the appeal of biodegradable packaging.

Paul Julian

Paul Julian is a meteorologist who co-discovered the Madden-Julian oscillation, a traveling pattern used for short- and long-term weather and climate modeling. He received his Ph.D. in meteorology from Penn State.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State Dining reminds students of PSreUse option ahead of Earth Day At the start of the school year in August 2021, Penn State dining halls introduced PsreUse.

He was previously a staff scientist for the National Center for Atmospheric Research where he was a member of the Climate Analysis Section in the Climate and Global Dynamics area. Julian also did oceanic meteorology work at Ascension Island and Kanton Island.

Ben Wang

Ben Wang is the Eugene C. Gwaltney Jr. Chair in Manufacturing Systems in the Stewart School of Industrial & Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech. He also is the executive director of the Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute.

Wang received his master’s and Ph.D. in industrial engineering at Penn State. His research is primarily based on “buckypaper,” which has shown progress in energy and power efficiency for aerospace structures and armored vehicles.

In 2012, he was invited to participate in the Roundtable on Strengthening U.S. Advanced Manufacturing in Clean Energy in the White House.

Joshua Melko

Joshua Melko is an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Northern Florida. He received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 2011 from Penn State.

His research deals with energetic and kinetic data with computational chemistry to provide details of reaction mechanisms relevant to atmospheric chemistry, catalysis and fuels.

Melko studies chemical reactions within Earth’s and Mars’ atmospheres that provide insight on global warming and the habitability of other planets.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

State College local freshmen discuss attending Penn State in their backyards Penn State is known for bringing students from all over the world. However, for some, University Park happens to be right in their backyard.