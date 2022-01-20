The beginning of the new year ushers in a slew of new movies released both in theaters and on streaming services. Here’s a list of some of the most anticipated films to be released during the spring semester.

“The Batman” — March 4

Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, but regarding his portrayal on the screen, it has been an interesting ride.

Ever since Michael Keaton first portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1989 film “Batman,” there have been multiple actors who have portrayed him in live-action films. Following Ben Affleck’s departure from the role, Robert Pattinson will step into the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The film follows Bruce Wayne/Batman as he tries to stop a mysterious murderer known as the Riddler.

The cast for this film is stacked, including Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The film is written and directed by Matt Reeves, who has directed such films as “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “Cloverfield.” There was a lot of pressure on Reeves to make a successful film, as this is the third reboot of the iconic character in the 21st century. Judging from footage in the released trailers, the film looks very promising.

“Morbius” — April 1

Jared Leto stars as Morbius, the living vampire in this new Marvel film. The film shows Dr. Michael Morbius as he tries to find a cure to his rare blood disease. However, he instead encounters a cure that turns him into a vampire.

There’s a lot of speculation as to which universe this film takes place within the Sony Marvel films. There were several clues in the trailer that have resulted in numerous theories from fans.

This is the first time we have seen Morbius in a live-action film. In my opinion, Leto is a mixed bag when it comes to his acting. He has delivered phenomenal performances in films like “Requiem for a Dream” and has won an Academy Award for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.” However, he has also dissapointed in performances such as his role in “Suicide Squad,” among others.

Even though Leto is inconsistent in the quality of his performances, there is still reason for optimism for this film.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” — April 8

This is the sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog” and is another adaptation of the Sega video game character for the screen. The film follows Sonic and his continued feud against Doctor Robotnik.

While the other films mentioned on this list have more of a serious tone to them, this one is the opposite. It seems to be a lighthearted film. While most live-action film adaptations of video games have turned out poorly, the first Sonic film seemed to get positive reception from fans.

Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik is the standout member of this cast. Carrey steals the show in nearly every film he’s in due to his comedic energy and charisma. He was the perfect pick for Robotnik in the original film and is on track to deliver the same iconic performance once again this April.

Even though I don’t really play video games or have any attachment to this particular franchise, I still think it’s one to look out for this semester.

“The Northman” — April 22

“The Northman” is a new film from director Robert Eggers about “how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father,” according to Focus Features, the film’s U.S. distributor.

I’m very excited for this film for a few reasons. The first reason is the director. Eggers has created two of the best films of this century: “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.” “The Witch” is a phenomenal Puritan-era American horror film, while “The Lighthouse” is quite possibly the best psychological thriller I have ever seen.

The other reason I’m excited about this film is the cast. The film stars Willem Dafoe (who worked with Eggers on “The Lighthouse”), Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Icelandic singer Björk. A film with a cast like this is destined to be great.

Little is known about the plot of this film other than the short description given from Focus Features. It will be interesting to see how this film is when it’s released in April.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — May 6

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be the first film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022. It follows Dr. Stephen Strange after the tumultuous events regarding the multiverse following the Disney+ series “Loki” and the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The MCU is one of the most popular franchises in all of pop culture, and this film should live up to its hype. Without getting into spoilers, the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have created a lot of uncertainty involving the universe (or universes) that the Marvel characters occupy. This film should answer a lot of questions surrounding this subject.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, who is known for directing the original “Spider-Man” trilogy as well as the “Evil Dead” trilogy. Raimi is one of my personal favorite directors. His “Spider-Man” trilogy is one of the most iconic series of superhero films ever. Although campy at some points, the films always maintained the energy and moods that made Spider-Man special, and I expect he does the same with this new film.

Not much is known about the plot for this film. It’s known that Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange, as well as other actors reprising their roles, such as Benedict Wong as Wong and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who is making her first appearance in a Marvel medium since the Disney+ series “Wandavision.”

I’m excited to see where this film goes.