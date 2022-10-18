With the hustle and bustle of fall, downtown State College can be the perfect place to explore small shops to buy various treats and trinkets.

I’ve compiled a list of my favorite independent stores hidden in the corridors and corners of State College.

1. Ethereal

This small, eloquent boutique has always been one of my favorite places to browse around.

Located at 216 E. College Ave., Ethereal is a secluded haven from the hecticness of weekend shopping.

The shop’s small floor plan adds to the simple and minimalist ambience. With a small collection of jewelry, clothing, apothecary and gifts, Ethereal offers up unique and high-quality brands.

The condensed clothing collection makes it easy for shoppers to not become overwhelmed easily.

Browsing Ethereal’s apparel has led me to discover many new brands I didn’t know about previously, and every season, the clothing racks introduce a new rotation of items — from colorful coats to springtime skirts.

Ethereal is also a great place to find gifts for friends or loved ones. With a wall of creative cards and shelves of stationery, I always pay this shop a visit when I want to buy a unique gift in a pinch.

Ethereal is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

2. Uncle Eli’s Artist Marketplace and Frame Shop

Looking to fuel your creative juices or maybe just kill some time between classes? Uncle Eli’s Artist Marketplace and Frame Shop is the place to go.

Located on 129 E. Beaver Ave., Uncle Eli’s is an artist’s wonderland — selling classic, marvelous materials, as well as random trinkets and tchotchkes.

Covered from floor to ceiling in posters and paper, your eyes will always have something to look at. Every time I step inside this store, I discover something new.

My favorite corner of this store contains a unique shopping experience — drawers full of magazine and book scraps, available for purchase and perfect for collage artwork. I can sift through these drawers for hours on end and come out with a stack of paper for only a few dollars, sometimes only cents.

Uncle Eli’s also sells handcrafted jewelry, wall decor and funky fashion pieces.

Sometimes, if you’re lucky, employees will doodle fun designs and calligraphy on the bag you carry your purchases in.

Uncle Eli’s is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

3. Comic Swap

Hidden below shoppers’ line of sight on Fraser Street, Comic Swap can be found a few steps below the corner street Dunkin’.

Selling collections of comic classics and new editions, Comic Swap is a hidden gem for pop culture enthusiasts.

“Spider-Man” stories and even “Stranger Things” comic exclusives can be found on the many shelves that lie within Comic Swap. A selection of board games and traditional books are also available for sale.

The Comic Swap environment is cool and welcoming — the friendly employees are quick to greet shoppers and assist them with any questions on finding or purchasing items.

It’s so easy to explore here and lose track of time.

Comic Swap is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

4. The Nittany Quill

Tucked into a sidestreet on Fraser, The Nittany Quill welcomes customers into its cozy environment and collection of elegant ephemera and paper goods.

With walls of wrapping paper, old maps and notebooks of all shapes and sizes, The Nittany Quill is the perfect place to fulfill your stationery desires.

With woven Christmas ornaments and scented lip balms, this is another great place to search for gifts — that is, if you have enough self-control to not buy a whole bag of things for yourself.

The Nittany Quill is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

5. The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop

As a new addition to downtown State College, The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop can be found on 103 S. Allen St. with windows full of literary classics.

The small shop offers varieties of books from mystery to romance, and it even has a whole shelf of bargain books.

The back corners of the store also contain a small children’s section and a whole nook of notebooks and traditional pen and ink supplies.

Here, you can find unique stationery from Japan as well as some popular companies such as Leuchtturm1917 — which sells a variety of luxury stationery.

The store itself is very welcoming, especially on a cold fall day. With couches and chairs in the heart of the store, The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop welcomes all types of readers and community members to enjoy its selection of items.

This shop opens its doors 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

