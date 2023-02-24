With a last name like O’Hern, it’s my responsibility to properly prepare for State Patty’s Day, the student-made holiday annually celebrated the weekend after THON.

The festivities of State Patty’s Day mirror those of Saint Patrick’s Day, a holiday that fell during Penn State’s spring break in 2007, which caused State Patty’s inception.

With State Patty’s Day right around the corner, here are my five green and golden ways to prepare for the unofficial holiday.

Eat Lucky Charms cereal

I can’t think of a better way to prepare for State Patty’s celebrations than by eating a bowl of cereal with Lucky the Leprechaun as its mascot.

Eating this cereal for breakfast is a delicious way to get in the State Patty’s Day spirit before the festivities actually begin.

I loved eating Lucky Charms when I was younger, and I’m glad I can continue to enjoy and create new experiences with the cereal.

If you eat Lucky Charms cereal the morning of State Patty’s Day, your breakfast and State Patty’s festivities will be magically delicious.

Practice Irish dancing

State Patty’s Day is the perfect time to show off your stepping skills.

The music and atmosphere of State Patty’s celebrations encourage all styles of dance, so breaking out in an Irish jig would only make sense.

If you have somehow gone your entire life without learning any Irish dance moves, this upcoming unofficial holiday is the best excuse to learn some classic moves.

I hope to see students Irish dancing all around State College this weekend.

Wear lots of green

This preparation is a little obvious but necessary to discuss.

Stocking up on green clothing and accessories is the easiest way to get in the State Patty’s spirit.

In previous years, I’ve worn an “Irish Princess” tiara and felt like royalty during all of the festivities.

Donning green and golden beads, shamrock sunglasses and other festive attire is the bare minimum for preparing for State Patty’s Day celebrations.

Search for a four-leaf clover

If you find a four-leaf clover before State Patty’s Day, you’ll be the luckiest person in all of State College.

When I was younger, I would spend hours searching for four-leaf clovers, and revisiting this activity fills my heart with joy.

This nostalgic idea is a unique way to prepare for State Patty’s and bring about good luck in time for the celebrations.

Learn some Irish lingo

Banjaxed, eejit and manky are only some of my favorite Irish sayings.

Learning some common Irish lingo is a festive and amusing way to prepare for State Patty’s Day.

Not only will you expand your vocabulary, but you’ll sound like a true Patty for the unofficial holiday.

I hope these ideas put you in the spirit for a safe and fun State Patty’s Day. I know I’m delira and excira for the festivities this year.

