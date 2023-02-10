I’m calling all the single ladies to celebrate Galentine’s Day this year.

Falling on the eve of Valentine’s Day, this unofficial holiday celebrates the fellow women in your life and recognizes the love and friendship you share.

As a gal myself, I’ve attended some Galentine’s Day celebrations in the past, and these are my five favorite ways to celebrate the occasion with my best gal pals.

Organize a Secret Cupid

Move over, Santa. Secret Cupid is in town and ready to spread lovey-dovey cheer.

Secret Cupid is the same idea as Secret Santa — gather your friends and organize a gift swap in the spirit of Valentine's Day.

I love giving gifts to my girl friends, especially when I can give them something they wouldn’t usually buy for themselves.

Secret Cupid is the perfect sentimental and suspenseful activity to celebrate the unofficial holiday, and employing your renowned detective skills while receiving gifts only adds to the fun.

Throw an old-school slumber party

I’m talking extravagant pillow forts, extreme makeovers and massive amounts of junk food.

I’ve loved slumber parties ever since I was little. Whether I was prank-calling the boy next door or playing the most ridiculous game of truth or dare, I’ve always had so much fun.

Throwing a slumber party is the perfect way to show your friends how much you enjoy spending time with them this Galentine’s Day.

Just brainstorming for an old-school sleepover makes me feel 5 years old again.

Watch rom-coms

Not watching a cheesy chick flick on Galentine’s Day feels like a sin.

Although I’m not much of a movie buff, I’m a sucker for heartwarming, hilarious romantic comedies. Watching this genre alongside my gal pals only adds to the experience.

“The Proposal,” “The Wedding Planner” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” are some of my favorites to turn on for Galentine’s Day.

Decorate desserts

This Galentine’s Day activity is both delectable and delightful.

Decorating cakes and cookies galore is as simple or complex as you and your girl friends want it to be. For the most rewarding and hilarious experience, I recommend hosting a decorating contest.

Some of my favorite memories with my friends were made in the kitchen, laughing at each other’s artistic abilities and drooling over the goodies.

An array of desserts will be left for you and your girl friends to enjoy, so there’s no reason not to decorate desserts for Galentine’s Day.

Host an at-home spa

This unofficial holiday is meant to bring comfort and pampering to those who celebrate. What better way to honor this intention than by hosting an at-home spa?

Use as many face masks and serums as you can; place some cucumbers on your eyes, and relax with your best gal pals.

This activity is a chance for you to peacefully reconnect with your girl friends and simply enjoy their presence.

Showering your girls with love and appreciation this Monday is the entire purpose of the unofficial holiday, no matter how you celebrate. So, from one gal to another, I’m wishing you the happiest of Galentine’s Days this year.

