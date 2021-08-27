We all know winters in State College can be long, harsh and drag on longer than necessary.

If you’re new to campus — or if you simply want to take advantage of the nice weather while it lasts — here are a few places you can explore before late summer turns to fall and then turns to winter.

The Arboretum at Penn State

Even if you have visited the Arboretum before, it has been revamped over the summer. The new changes include a Pollinator and Bird Garden along with a walkway and benches to enjoy the beautiful, natural scenery. It’s free to visit and open every day.

It’s only a quick walk from the Berkey Creamery, so if you’re looking to cool down after exploring, this is a great way to fill your free time on a sunny day.

Pennsylvania Military Museum

The Military Museum in Boalsburg is a bit of a drive from downtown. Passing through Boalsburg, it’s nearly impossible to miss the museum. Its bright colors stand in a stark contrast to the tanks and other war paraphernalia outside.

The inside has varying hours, but outside lies a beautiful path, as well as shrines honoring those who have fought and died in various wars. The path is frequently used by locals, joggers and dog walkers.

Tussey Mountain

You may know Tussey Mountain as a winter ski resort.

However, during the summer, it is open daily for a wide variety of activities including mini golf and go-karts, as well as being home to a skate park — perfect pastimes for warm weather.

In the past, Tussey Mountain has hosted weddings, birthday parties and special events, including Oktoberfest.

Shingletown Gap

The Shingletown Gap trail is one of many beautiful hiking spots that Happy Valley has to offer, located near Tussey Mountain. It is short and relatively easy to travel — with a trail length of 2.3 miles — but it can get quite rocky, so it’s best to come prepared.

The hike is a popular spot for people to bring their dogs along — as long as they’re leashed.

HUB-Robeson Center lawn

The Hub has traditionally hosted many social events, including the Involvement Fair and even concerts, as long as the weather holds up.

Outside of these planned events, it isn’t uncommon to see people having fun playing frisbee or other casual sports in front of the lawn.

When all else fails, it never hurts to visit the campus bookstore or downtown’s Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe to find a nice novel and sit down to enjoy the free vitamin D.

