5 flavors to steer clear of at the Penn State Berkey Creamery | Blog

Penn State’s infamous Berkey Creamery is known to serve some of the best ice cream in Pennsylvania.

I recently ordered 12 pints of Berkey Creamery ice cream, with the mission of finding the top five flavors to try this summer.

While accomplishing this mission, I came across some flavors that were pretty middle-tier and even ones that I strongly disliked.

The flavors I ordered included: “Alumni Swirl,” “BJC Jams,” “Bittersweet Mint,” “Death by Chocolate,” “Grilled Stickies,” “Happy Happy Joy Joy,” “Peachy Paterno,” “Raspberry Fudge Torte,” “Scholar’s Chip,” “THON Gold Ribbon Ripple,” “WPSU Coffee Break” and “Peanut Butter Cup.”

Here’s the dark side of Berkey Creamery ice cream, ranked from the most-tolerated to the never-will-I-order-again flavors.

No. 5: THON Gold Ribbon Ripple

I would describe this ice cream as a better version of “Death By Chocolate,” a flavor later to come. This is a chocolate ice cream, with white chocolate chips and a caramel swirl.

The aftertaste of the white chocolate chips provides a nice variety as opposed to the excess amount of chocolate in Death by Chocolate. It elevated this ice cream a lot by providing a lighter flavor than normal chocolate or fudge would have.

On the downside, the taste of caramel swirl is faint and overshadowed by the variety of chocolate, which was disappointing.

Rating: 6/10

No. 4: Death By Chocolate

This flavor lives up to its name as the combination of chocolate ice cream, chocolate flakes, fudge pieces and a chocolate swirl create a chocolate overload.

Children would go nuts for this flavor. I, however, did not love it as I am not a child.

I must admit, it was pretty good. It’s hard for ice cream to be bad.

The flavor allows you to taste four different layers of chocolate on most bites, which can be great but is a little too rich and gets old quickly.

The more versatile flavors, such as “Alumni Swirl,” are easier to digest and enjoyable in a variety of situations.

Rating: 5/10

No. 3: Bittersweet Mint

“Bittersweet Mint” is the Creamery’s version of mint chocolate chip.

I’m a firm believer that mint chocolate chip ice cream is one of the many different versions of government-imposed mind control on the general populace.

The government wants you to think that mint chocolate chip ice cream is good. They want to control your mind through this nefarious, mundane, yet addictive flavor.

I think the mint flavor gets old super quick and ends up just tasting like a Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s.

To each their own, but I suggest that you don’t be a sheep and never order any form of mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Rating: 4/10

No. 2: WPSU Coffee Break

This flavor was pretty mundane. A step up from “Scholar’s Chip,” the ice cream is coffee-flavored with chocolate chips.

I don’t particularly like the bitter taste of coffee, so the thought of people choosing to eat this flavor of ice cream baffles me.

Coffee to me is like golf. Most people don’t actually like it, they force themselves to because it becomes more prevalent in their day to day life as they get older, so they have to learn to enjoy it.

The best thing I have to say about it is that the coffee flavor isn’t too strong, which allows me to taste it less and enjoy the chocolate chips.

Clearly, “WPSU Coffee Break” is not my cup of joe.

Rating: 3/10

No. 1: Peanut Butter Cup

Easily the worst flavor on this list, because I am in fact allergic to peanuts. So, why did I order it?

I wanted to avoid some of the plain creamery flavors like “Vanilla Bean” and “Strawberry” and ended up running out of available options when it came to my final pint. So I made the game-time decision to order this more interesting one and have my family try it.

Both my brother and my dad said that it was super chocolatey and didn’t taste like peanut butter.

On the other hand, my mom said the opposite — that the “peanut butter swirl tastes just like a peanut butter cup.”

The differences in opinion regarding this flavor could possibly be chalked up to the fact that my brother and dad may not have gotten a good variety of the ingredients in their scoops.

However, this is my blog and I'm calling the shots so I will be giving this flavor the lowest possible rating as it would be fatal for me to try.

Rating: 0/10

