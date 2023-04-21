The grass is always greener on the other side — at least for now.

The continuing climate crisis demands impactful, individual efforts in preserving the planet.

Earth Day recognizes global environmental efforts to protect the natural resources and wildlife of the planet. The holiday inspires awareness and action toward a sustainable future.

With Earth Day quickly approaching, here are five easy ways to celebrate the day right here in Happy Valley.

May the forest be with you.

Stroll through the Arboretum

The Arboretum at Penn State is a popular space for a reason.

With 10 acres of themed garden spaces and 14 acres of walking paths alongside rolling meadows, the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens are truly a sight to see.

Meanwhile, the Marilyn Quigley Gerhold Wildflower Trail and Hartley Wood, Prairie Restoration Site and Bellefonte Central Rail Trail compose the Natural Lands section of the Arboretum.

I always feel a sense of beauty and tranquility when I visit the Arboretum. The different plants and wildlife never fail to amaze me.

Visiting the Arboretum this Saturday is the perfect way to observe and appreciate a sliver of the natural beauty found on this planet.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

I’ve heard this expression more times than I can count, but the sentiment remains true.

Actively reducing, reusing and recycling can help sustain the environment, manage waste and conserve energy. Greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, and pollution is prevented as the need to cultivate new raw materials lessens.

Common areas on Penn State’s campus like the HUB-Robeson Center already encourage students to live out this expression, as separate bins for trash, plastic, glass and metal are available to sort waste.

Dining halls also encourage similar environmental efforts, as students can separate trash from compost when clearing their plates.

Continuing these efforts this Earth Day directly contributes to the protection and aid of our planet.

Reducing, reusing and recycling within the Penn State community is as important as ever.

Green up campus

In my home state of Vermont, growing up means greening up.

Green Up Day is an annual statewide effort to clean up neighborhood roads and waterways in Vermont.

Always falling on the first Saturday of May, residents collect roadside trash and other debris in bright green bags that are later disposed of in local dumpsters.

Picking up trash around campus is an active way to celebrate Earth Day. Properly disposing of one stray container or wrapper can make all the difference.

“Greening up” is an effective way to keep our campus beautiful and clean and to benefit the entire Penn State community — including the squirrels and rabbits.

Eat a salad

Although this idea isn’t as intellectually concrete as the others, it’s important to discuss.

Eating a salad this Earth Day serves as a reminder of how fortunate we are.

The environment produces a variety of delicious fruits, vegetables and nuts. Simply having the ability to garden, harvest and eat these foods is a blessing I often take for granted.

If you have no other motivation to preserve the planet, imagine a world without fresh strawberries, cucumbers or peanuts.

I know that’s a world I don’t want to live in.

Attend Earth Fest

EarthFest is an interactive, fun-filled way to honor Earth Day as a Penn State student.

Penn State EcoAction will host its annual Earth Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday on the HUB lawn.

Sustainable festivities and games will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a live concert. According to Penn State EcoAction, Earth Fest is funded by the Student Initiated Fee.

This Earth Day, I hope you take a moment to reflect and help the planet in any shape or form.

And remember, always love your mother (Earth).

