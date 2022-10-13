Have you ever watched a horror movie alone? If you always watch them with someone, keep doing that because I will never watch them alone again.

A side of fall that isn’t talked about much is watching horror movies to get into the spirit of Halloween — because it isn’t just about candy and costumes.

I have always liked the spooky, scary side of Halloween and going to places like “Field of Screams,'' where you can walk through a haunted house or ride a haunted hayride. They’re not really haunted, but the actors are dressed like scary characters, and they try to frighten you the whole time.

However, I’ve only enjoyed the scary side of Halloween in group settings, and I never volunteered myself to do anything scary alone. But for your reading pleasure, I watched five horror movies and series alone to help get you into the spirit of Halloween.

I am now scarred.

I ranked the horror movies from least scary to scariest. I don’t think I’ll be doing anything alone for a while after watching these. Just a warning: There are spoilers ahead.

5. “Poltergeist” (1982)

As I was scrolling through the channel guide, I came across the “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule on Freeform, and Poltergeist was on.

I’ve watched bits and pieces of it before but not the full movie. So, I decided to make some popcorn, sit down and finally force myself to just watch it.

The concept of the movie was simple — a family started to experience paranormal activity after their youngest daughter went missing inside of their home.

There were definitely some creepy parts, but the visuals and effects were cheesy since it was made in the 1980s — so it wasn’t as scary as I imagined.

But can we talk about the clown scene for a second?

The son, Robbie, goes to bed like normal, but not without giving a scared look to his stuffed clown, who stares at him from the other side of the room.

Then, with scary music in the background, the clown disappears and tries to strangle him before the Poltergeist happens. That part made me jump because of the clown’s face.

Overall, I thought it was more of a cheesy horror movie because of the quality of the effects, but it was still pretty good.

3 & 4. “It” (Chapters 1 & 2)

OK, I was a little freaked out by these movies, and yes, I did watch both.

The first movie was about seven outcasts who face Pennywise, an evil clown who emerges from the sewer every 27 years to murder the children in the town of Derry, Maine.

The friends, or outcasts, had to overcome their own fears to battle the clown.

The child actors in the first movie were funny and offered a comedic break from Pennywise, who was really creepy.

The scariest scene in that movie was when Pennywise was disguised as Bill’s brother, George, in the basement of his house and tried to grab him in the water.

Why does every horror scene have to happen in the basement? I swear that’s where all of the bad things happen.

I thought “It: Chapter Two” was even scarier. I jumped so many times throughout the movie, but it was even funnier than the first chapter, so I’m OK with it.

In this chapter, the kids from the first movie, now 27 years older, are called to return to Derry after people begin to disappear again. Pennywise was back and more powerful than last time.

Bill Hader, James McAvoy and James Ransone brought a lot of laughs to the movie with their vulgar language and jokes with each other, which I thought was a nice break from being scared.

The scariest part of this movie to me was when Beverly visited her old house and was met by an old woman who displayed some creepy behaviors. When the old woman started to shapeshift into the clown when she walked into the next room, I had to close my eyes.

Overall, if you’re looking for a creepy but funny movie, I recommend the “It” movies. I laughed just as much as hiding my eyes with my hands.

2. “Halloween” (1978)

OK, so I did not watch all of the “Halloween” movies because there’s so many of them. I only watched the original one, and I think that’s all I’ll be watching.

If you’ve never watched the movies, the original is about Michael Myers, who brutally murdered his sister on Halloween night in 1963. After he was locked away for 15 years, he escaped on Oct. 30, 1978, while being driven to his court date.

He returned back home for more victims on Halloween night, and let’s just say the rest of the movie was suspenseful and felt like it would never end.

I was freaked out the whole movie, even though the famous Michael Myers music basically told you when he was going to use his knife to kill someone again. It’s not like it was a surprise.

I did find the scariest scene to be when Lori tried to get back into the Doyle house and Michael Myers was heading straight toward her. I actually screamed a little bit, and my heart was racing.

I missed half of the movie because my eyes were shut for most of it, but hearing it was just as bad. If you can handle the “Halloween” movies by yourself, I salute you.

1. “The Conjuring” (2013)

I have seen all three movies in the series, but to me, the original is the scariest movie of all time. Never again will I watch a horror movie by myself, especially this one.

It was a fantastic movie, and the acting was incredible, but the scare level was a 10/10 because of the demon.

Based on a true story, “The Conjuring” is about the Perron family, who just moved into an abandoned farmhouse where paranormal activity began almost right away. Events with the demon begin shortly after, and it was horrifying to look at.

Most of the movie was scary, but two scenes scared me the most. The wardrobe scene and the exorcism — I will not watch again.

The wardrobe scene is the viewers’ first encounter with the demon, and all I can say is that it’s terrifying, especially when it jumps off of the top of the wardrobe.

The exorcism was intense and filled with action, but it made me hide my eyes.

When the chair turned upside down with Carol in it, I immediately said, “Nope.”

Also, the exorcism happened in the basement, because of course it did. Everything bad happens in the basement.

I did like the happy ending, though. It was the only non-scary part of the movie. If you’re looking for a movie to give you goosebumps, then this is the one for you, even though it’s not about Halloween.

