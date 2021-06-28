It’s a warm summer night in State College. You’re scrambling to leave your house to meet friends at 7 p.m. but can’t help but pause in the mirror at the sight of your outfit.

You might be asking yourself — what's missing?

The answer to this question is accessories.

Here are five must-have summer accessories to liven up your wardrobe for nights out in State College.

Hair clips

Hair clips are accessories that never seem to go out of style. You’ve seen them in movies and old photos, and they remain a wardrobe necessity.

Whether you are looking for an up-do, a half-up, half-down style or even just trying to get the hair off of your face, hair clips can fulfill any of those options.

For my thick hair, I personally prefer big hair clips for a half-up, half-down style. The best part about hair clips is they don’t leave any crease marks like hair ties do.

If you’re in need of a quick fix, you can stop in the Target on Beaver Avenue to pick up some clips.

Earrings

Looking for that one accessory to really make your outfit pop? Earrings are your best friend.

There are studs, hoops, tassels, drops and wire hooks — the list goes on and on. Earrings can provide you with the color and sparkle needed in your outfit.

My favorite earrings are multi-colored tassels. They always make my somewhat plain outfits pop with just the right amount of color.

Some stores you can find earrings at in State College include People’s Nation on College Avenue, Connections on Allen Street and Target.

Purses

Struggling to figure out where to put your phone, lip balm, money and hand sanitizer? A purse is the perfect and most practical solution.

Purses can be seen as being “too much” to carry around. However, smaller purses can provide you the perfect happy medium. They’re not too big and bulky but just the right size for your items.

I am not a purse person myself, but whenever I use one, it’s always a confidence booster. They can also complement your outfit.

Feel free to stop at Urban Outfitters on College Avenue or H&M on Fraser street.

Rings

The forgotten accessory.

Since I am not a fan of wearing bracelets or necklaces, I was on the search for what accessory I could use that would be easy to take on and off as well as add a nice touch to my outfit.

Rings did just that. Don’t feel like you have to stick to the ring fingers — feel free to branch out to the thumb and middle fingers.

Rings can be found downtown at H&M, Target and Urban Outfitters.

Sunglasses

Last but not least, we have sunglasses — the perfect accessory to keep the sun out of your eyes while adding a nice touch to your outfit.

Sunglasses are a necessity for me in the summer. Whether I’m driving in the car, eating outside at a restaurant or watching a baseball game, sunglasses are my lifesaver.

There’s nothing like a bad glare to ruin my day, and I never leave the house without them.

Find yourself a pair at the boutique Ethereal on College Avenue or Urban Outfitters.

