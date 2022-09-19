Penn State students and State College residents of all ages filled the 200 block of S. Allen Street in downtown State College at the Food Truck Rally in the Valley on Sunday.

The food truck festival, hosted by Housing Transitions — an independent, nonprofit organization providing housing programs and supportive services throughout Centre County — included many vendors who lined the block, as well as live music, face painting and other activities for kids and families.

Though Housing Transitions does run a shelter for those experiencing housing insecurity in Centre County, board vice president Dawn Sauer said that the organization also has “a whole network of programs that make it so you don’t need to enter the shelter."

“We have a lot of programs, so we do a lot of fundraisers like this one to help make sure we are able to support the folks who need it,” Sauer said.

This weekend’s Rally in the Valley was Housing Transitions' fourth year hosting the event. Secretary of the Housing Transitions board, Carrie Jackson said the nonprofit hosts this event every fall.

“All of the food trucks come and offer to put out tip jars that support Housing Transitions, and they usually give us a portion of the proceeds of their day,” Jackson said.

Vendors featured at the festival included Bonnie’s Blues Smokeys & Sweets, Brazilian Munchies, Happy Valley Chef, Carter’s Table, Real Taste 570, Crumbkowski, Happy Dishes, Idou Coffee, Rebelz Mobile Cuisine, Rosie’s Pierogies and Sunset Slush.

Students and State College residents may recognize some of these vendors from the Downtown State College Farmers Market, held on Locust Lane on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Idou Coffee co-owner Christine Shafer compared the event to the weekly farmers market, noting that Sunday's event felt “a lot like the Friday market, which is just busy busy busy!”

“This is our first year [at Rally in the Valley.] We have only had our trailer since the end of April, so this was the first year for everything,” Shafer said. “We started roasting in 2020, but the trailer is new to this year.”

Lauren Petrocelli said she heard about the event from a friend and went to Rosie’s Pierogies to bring pierogies home for someone who couldn’t attend the event.

“I got pierogies, Brazilian Munchies and lobster mac and cheese.” Petrocelli (junior-theatre design, technology sound design and technical direction) said, holding to-go containers of food in her arms. “I haven’t had the [Brazilian munchies and lobster mac and cheese] yet, but the perogies are great.”

Petrocelli’s friend, Emily Simpson (junior-theatre design, technology sound design and technical direction) said she was told about the event by a friend who “saw a flyer for it or saw something on Instagram."

Simpson said she got tacos from the Real Taste 570 food truck, and echoed Petrocelli's sentiments that the food was “really good."

Though the food trucks were the main focus of the event — boasting long lines and even selling out of items — they were not the only attraction at the event.

Live music played throughout the event, starting with the acoustic duo Hops & Vines from 12-2 p.m. and finishing out with Brass Rats — a high-energy brass band from SCAHS.

Brass Rats featured two trumpet players, two saxophone players, a tuba player and a drummer, covering a range of songs including Lipps Inc.’s energetic “Funky Town," Sam Cooke’s soulful “Bring It On Home To Me” and a lively rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me."

Also present at the event was the Centre Region Parks and Rec “Rec On The Go” truck, which had games for kids, including giant Jenga, soccer nets and more.

Megan Rusonis, a staff member for the Rec On The Go truck, said the truck is used over the summer for camps and is rented out for events. Over the summer, the van is taken to local parks to provide games and activities to children and families.

Rusonis said the truck brings with it activities like “cornhole, Kan Jam, bucket ball — a bunch of self-led games”.

“We just brought it out today to help out with this event here.” Rusonis said. “We brought it out for the community to have some fun with it."

