4 ways to spend the summer at home | Blog

Blue skies and sunny days are back on the radar.

Nearly three weeks ago, Penn State students left campus to pursue career opportunities, travel abroad, return home or engage in other typical summer activities.

I’ve returned home to Vermont this summer. I can hardly wait for long, lake days and late-night bonfires.

Although I’m excited to be home, I know that other students are spending their summers traveling across Europe or tanning in the Caribbean. When compared to those plans, my summer seems less thrilling.

However, spending the summer at home can be just as memorable, enjoyable and relaxing as traveling across the world.

Here are my four favorite ways to make the most out of a summer at home. Everything you need is already in your backyard.

Visit hometown friends and family

I wouldn’t be home this summer without this activity.

Near the end of the spring semester, I’m always itching to return home and reunite with my friends and family. I simply love spending time with them — no matter how we’re spending that time.

Although I’m visiting old friends and family this summer, new experiences and memories are on the horizon. I was home last summer, and some of my favorite memories are from that time.

Visiting my hometown friends and family is enough reason to return home this summer because I know we’ll share lots of love and laughter.

I hope you share similar experiences in your hometown.

Read, read, read

I’m not physically traveling to France this summer.

But mentally? I’m already at the top of the Eiffel Tower, enjoying macarons and taking in the “City of Love.”

Novels can transport readers to other places and times. Even if you aren’t physically traveling this summer, reading can mimic that sense of newness and adventure.

I’ve always enjoyed reading, but homework and academic obligations have recently taken priority. I’m excited to get back into my old hobby this summer.

Especially because the possibilities of imaginary travel are endless.

Kick it in the kitchen

My kitchen knowledge is frighteningly limited for a 19-year-old adult.

I can prepare basic foods like pasta, salad and grilled cheese sandwiches — on a good day, the grilled cheese sandwich isn’t even that burnt.

I obviously need to expand my cooking abilities. This summer, I’m taking advantage of the fully-stocked pantry and kitchen to experiment with different dishes and skills.

I’m excited to incorporate fresh, unfamiliar ingredients into new and old recipes.

If I’ve perfected the grilled cheese sandwich by the end of the summer, I’ll consider myself a success.

Explore your backyard

I mean this figuratively, of course.

A couple of days ago, I walked around my local downtown and visited various shops and restaurants.

I loved revisiting old memories and feelings of nostalgia associated with those places. I observed both dramatic and minuscule changes to buildings, merchandise and menus.

I thought I knew everything about my small hometown in southern Vermont. I quickly discovered that there are new surprises around every corner.

I hope your summer at home is filled with similar endeavors.

And lots of grilled cheese sandwiches.

