After a year of dedication and nonstop THON fundraising efforts, many Penn State students have increased free time — along with a continued spirit of generosity and community-mindedness — as the spring semester continues on.

At the conclusion of the 50th THON Weekend on Sunday, Penn State volunteers announced the fundraising total as $13,756,374.50, a number that thousands of students and community members contributed to throughout the 2021-22 season.

However, with THON 2022 coming to a close, many students need new outlets to direct their philanthropic spirits. Here are five ways to maintain one’s “We Are” spirit in the coming weeks.

1. Spread some positivity in the local community by writing letters for those who most need a smile.

Many senior citizens and nursing home residents experience social isolation and loneliness upon moving into the facilities and away from their previous homes and lifestyles.

According to a study recorded by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, more than half of the residents living in nursing homes — excluding individuals with diagnosed cognitive ailments — reported feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many senior citizens living in assisted living facilities and nursing homes experienced increased periods of isolation due to safety measures. In an attempt to reduce loneliness among the elderly population, many projects and initiatives have been launched to send letters and care packages to senior citizens.

Although State College is typically associated with the college-aged population, many nursing home facilities exist in the local community — including University Park Nursing Home and Juniper Village at Brookline Wellspring Memory Care.

One way to continue service efforts in the local community is to make homemade cards for those living in senior living establishments. This activity is great for creative-minded people and those who enjoy using art to relax after a long day.

To make the experience more personable, you could also write a kind note to those in your immediate family. For instance, your grandparents may appreciate a nice surprise in the mail — beyond the typical bills and advertisements.

You could also consider writing to individuals serving in the armed forces and deployed away from home. The letters can provide encouragement while they’re overseas and be a positive reminder of home for those in unfamiliar terrains.

Many organizations aid civilians in sending letters to military troops and soldiers stationed overseas — including Soldiers’ Angels and A Million Thanks. Some programs even coordinate pen pal initiatives between military personnel and interested civilians, which can foster relationships and community-mindedness.

At a more local level, the Dear Hero Program is an on-campus organization at Penn State dedicated to raising morale of military personnel and their families. Beyond fundraisers and visits to local veteran hospitals, program members also write letters to both deployed troops and veterans to show thanks and support.

2. Help children — or your fellow peers — grow both academically and personally through tutoring and mentorship opportunities.

Do you excel in biology, geometry, literature or statistics? If you thoroughly understand particular subject areas, put your skills to use and teach those around you to improve their comprehension and overall performance.

Amid the pandemic, instruction transitioned to virtual settings, hindering many individuals from retaining necessary academic information pertaining to each of their classes. In fact, according to 2020 projections released by NBC News, the average student returning to school only retained 63-68% of learning gains in reading and a far lower percentage in math compared to previous years.

As a result of the pandemic and altered learning environments, many students — in all age groups — have turned to tutoring services to improve their learning outcomes.

A 2021 GlobeNewswire article advocated for growth in the private tutoring market as educational needs expand.

However, some individuals have a harder time seeking help or affording available services, which is where opportunities develop for college students to help in the local community.

With the improvements in telecommunications, one’s help could reach across the globe. If you’re knowledgeable about a subject area and can provide aid to those around you, consider offering your services up as a tutor or mentor.

You could also educate others on your favorite hobbies — whether that be artistic activities like knitting, athletic skills like running enhancement or musical instruments like guitar or piano. Regardless of the content taught, individually instructing others allows for a customizable and attentive learning environment.

If you want to provide counsel and aid within the community without teaching a particular skill, you could also register for a mentorship program to be paired with particular individuals who need a friend or role model.

For instance, if you want to form meaningful bonds with others, consider joining Penn State’s branch of Best Buddies — a nonprofit organization that fosters relationships between volunteers and individuals with disabilities.

Being involved in Best Buddies would allow you to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities feel less isolated and more included in the community.

3. Volunteer your time at a local organization or program — like a food pantry, blood drive or animal shelter.

Many local organizations require volunteers yearlong to maintain operations and provide aid to those who need it.

Beyond physical donations of food and money, The Lion’s Pantry also looks for student volunteers to help maintain the facility by organizing items, composting expired products and arranging the shelves, according to The Lion’s Pantry website.

If you prefer a more hands-on role in the fight against food insecurity, volunteer with the university’s pocket gardens, which are located centrally on campus and produce fresh fruits and vegetables for the university’s food pantry.

The Student Red Cross Club is another organization to become involved with in the coming months, since the organization hosts two to three blood drives a week across campus.

Regardless of whether you actively donate blood or are eligible to do so, there are many volunteer positions and roles that need to be filled when hosting blood drives. Volunteers are needed to help register and welcome donors, manage the post-donation snack stand and encourage outside community members to donate — among other activities.

If you’re an animal lover, you could also research volunteer opportunities at local animal shelters and with animal rights organizations. For instance, Centre County PAWS requires an assortment of volunteers to help maintain everyday operations.

Simply research your interests and find an organization or program that allows you to feel self-fulfilled, and make a beneficial impact on those around you.

4. Become a member of a student-run volunteer organization at Penn State.

Many organizations exist with the main purpose of providing community service and aid. For instance, Circle K provides college students with an array of volunteer opportunities around the State College area. By joining such an organization, you would be exposed to several volunteer opportunities that you may have never considered before.

Scrolling through the OrgCentral organization page, some students may assume that Penn State has a club for practically every social cause and community engagement.

For instance, if you’re interested in making a difference with women’s rights, you may find your place at Days for Girls at Penn State. The organization is dedicated to ending period poverty and raising awareness for alternative period products better suited for sustainability.

Moreover, if you enjoy advocating for mental health, you may enjoy DMAX Club at Penn State. The club works to bring greater awareness to mental health issues and create an open dialogue within the campus community.

If you would like to continue volunteering in the cancer community, consider working with Relay For Life at Penn State, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and monetary funds for the American Cancer Society. At the end of the year, the organization hosts a walk-a-thon event to spread greater community awareness.

Begin your THON efforts for the 2023 event.

Although THON Weekend just concluded, that doesn’t mean you can’t start looking toward next year. As the proverb goes, “The early bird gets the worm.” Begin fundraising for next year with the exhilaration and fervor of THON Weekend still in your mind.

To continue breaking records each year, you have to start early and continue working toward your goal.

