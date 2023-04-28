Let’s get right to the pint — Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is unrivaled.

I admit my Vermont residency may influence my love for Ben & Jerry’s flavors, but even if I wasn’t from Vermont, I know I would love the ice cream all the same.

Ice cream is the staple sweet treat of the summer season. Nothing beats the cold dessert at the end of a scorching hot day. Or in the middle of the scorching hot day. Or in the early morning.

There’s never really a bad time for ice cream.

I’m here to share my four favorite flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for the approaching summer season.

Here’s to brain freezes and melted ice cream all over.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie has been one of my favorite ice cream flavors for years.

The name leaves little to the imagination. The flavor is quite literally chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies.

But it’s the simplicity of this flavor that keeps me coming back. You know what to expect every time you open the pint, and it’s always just as delicious as the time before.

And the delicious fudge brownie bits are the cherry on top, so to speak. If Ben & Jerry’s sold a pint of just fudge brownies, I’d be the first buyer.

Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie is one for the ages. I can already picture myself enjoying a bowl when I’m 80 years old.

Cherry Garcia

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I love fruit-flavored ice cream.

Peach, strawberry, black raspberry — even Cherry Garcia.

Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia is a cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes. According to Ben & Jerry’s, the flavor is a tribute to guitarist Jerry Garcia and fans of the Grateful Dead.

The rich fudge flakes perfectly complement the tart cherry pieces scattered inside the pint. The smooth, sweet cherry ice cream delightfully ties the two elements of this flavor together.

Don’t write off fruit-flavored ice cream until you’ve tried Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia. I promise the flavor won’t disappoint.

Phish Food

Unlike Chocolate Fudge Brownie, this flavor’s name does leave a little something to the imagination.

But like Cherry Garcia, this flavor is also named after a band. Phish teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s to come up with Phish Food.

Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food is a chocolate ice cream with gooey marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls and fudge fish. According to Ben & Jerry’s, a portion of this flavor’s royalties goes toward environmental efforts in Vermont’s Lake Champlain Watershed.

I’m usually not the biggest fan of marshmallows, especially in ice cream. But when combined with the chocolate ice cream, swirls of caramel and fudge fish, the marshmallow is hard to resist.

If you have a big sweet tooth, you’ll love this flavor. The different components of Phish Food create an especially sweet, sugary ice cream.

Despite its name, I wouldn’t feed this ice cream to real fish — only because they wouldn’t appreciate all of its glory.

And explaining the fudge fish could be tricky.

Half Baked

How could I write about Ben & Jerry’s flavors without mentioning Half Baked?

Arguably one of Ben & Jerry’s most popular flavors, the pint is a blend of chocolate and vanilla ice creams with chunks of cookie dough and fudge brownies.

This flavor is the best of both worlds — chocolate and vanilla, cookie dough and fudge brownie. You have different options of enjoyable flavors and textures all in one simple pint.

I’ve eaten raw cookie dough my whole life, despite the multiple warnings from my parents and other responsible adults. Just thinking about the cookie dough in Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked is enough to make my mouth water.

Just like the fudge brownies, I would buy a pint of just Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough. Maybe I should give Ben and Jerry a call.

