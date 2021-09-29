As the leaves change and before Happy Valley weather becomes too bitter, there are plenty of opportunities for casual or more advanced hiking around Centre County and beyond.

At Penn State, we have the privilege of being surrounded by some of the most pristine natural areas in the state of Pennsylvania. In every direction, there are opportunities for beautiful outdoor experiences.

Grab some boots and a sweater, here are some of the best areas to explore this autumn.

Black Moshannon State Park

Located northwest of campus, Black Moshannon State Park offers one of the largest natural areas in the region.

Unique to the area, Black Moshannon features wetlands and a large natural bog in its central regions. This bog and its vegetation render the waters of the park a deep shade of brown, sometimes described as “tea.”

Over 20 miles of trail meander their way throughout Black Moshannon. Some, like the Blueberry and Bog trails, offer an easy view of the bog area. Others, like the Moss-Hanne Trail, present an opportunity for a more intensive day hike with varied scenery.

Famously, the Allegheny Front Trail, which was created with the help of Penn State’s Outing Club, surrounds much of the park. This 40-mile loop is more rugged and includes plenty of vistas. For those looking for a more traditional overnight backpacking trip, here’s a start.

For the more astronomically inclined, a meteor shower is expected to appear over the area on Oct. 8. The park will host a watching event that evening.

Bald Eagle State Park

Not to be confused with Bald Eagle State Forest further south, Bald Eagle State Park is a smaller park northeast of campus which surrounds a large reservoir.

While aquatic activities like swimming and kayaking may be less desirable as true autumn sets in, the park still offers over 14 miles of traversable trails for public use.

The Skyline Drive Trail offers about a two-mile experience which will take you through traditional Pennsylvania woodlands, cleared fields and some areas of shrubbery. The forested section, as leaves change and fall, will continue to beautify until winter’s gusts strip the trees.

Bald Eagle State Park offers many other trails as well. The Lakeside Trail can give a more rugged experience with varied scenery, and the Woapalanne Trail shows a glimpse of the area's past with old stone walls.

The park is also an excellent area for viewing Pennsylvania wildlife of all types.

Mount Nittany

While you may not encounter any Nittany Lions aside from your hiking partners, this famed mountain due east of campus has both scenery and tradition.

Mount Nittany is neither the tallest mountain in the area, nor are its trails more difficult than its neighboring areas. But the mountain carries with it decades of culture and, of course, a beautiful view of Penn State and State College from its Mike Lynch Overlook.

Find the trailhead in Lemont and begin the occasionally steep climb to view much of Pennsylvania’s unique flora as you ascend.

Once you reach the end, you will stand in the footsteps of thousands of previous and future students atop an ancient feature of this region’s geology.

Rothrock State Forest

There is perhaps no area around Centre County that offers more opportunities for hiking and outdoor experiences than Rothrock State Forest.

Located directly south of campus, Rothrock offers almost 300 miles of hiking in some of the only remaining truly wild areas of Pennsylvania. With vistas, dense forests and mountain top ridgelines, there’s a bit of everything down there.

The Shingletown Gap area may be one of the most trafficked sections of the forest, but for good reason. It offers a rocky and peaceful view of the forest’s northern section, an admirable hike for novices and Appalachian gurus alike.

Jackson Trail, a bit further into the forest, also offers some unique ridgeline hiking for a vast view of David’s Vista. It is connected to the Mid State Trail, Pennsylvania’s longest hiking trail, which runs from the border of Maryland to the border of New York.

To see some of Pennsylvania’s old growth forests, head to the southeast of Rothrock to the Alan Seeger Natural Area. Short trails make their way through a virgin forest of tall pines and hemlocks.

