Although Women’s History Month has passed, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue to celebrate female artists.

So, here‘s a list of some of my favorite films made by female filmmakers.

“The Virgin Suicides” — directed by Sofia Coppola

Set in suburban Michigan in the 1970s, “The Virgin Suicides” tells the story of the Lisbon family, a family with five daughters.

The film examines the complex and mysterious nature of the Lisbon girls as seen through the eyes of a group of neighborhood boys who are obsessed with them.

This is one of the best films ever made.

It does a great job at showing the issues faced by teenage girls in a suburban setting during this era.

Although it was made by a female filmmaker, the film is told from the perspective of boys who speculate and create different theories as to how the girls are without the boys even directly interacting with them.

It shows how men view women and create a vision in their head on how women act even without knowing them. And the narration is one of the most unique forms I’ve ever seen in a film.

It’s unique, especially considering it’s a film from a female filmmaker. It shows the male perspective from the perspective of a female, something I haven’t seen too often in film — creating a very interesting narrative effect.

Coppola is one of the best filmmakers currently working. She’s made other critically acclaimed films like “Lost in Translation” and “Marie Antoinette,” but this one is probably my favorite from her.

I don’t want to say too much about this film because it’s a good one to come into without expectations, but I’d definitely recommend it.

“American Psycho” — directed by Mary Harron

“American Psycho” follows Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a businessman in New York City in 1987. On the surface, he appears to be a normal yuppie in the late ‘80s, but by night, his ego takes over as he murders various people. He then faces paranoia after he’s investigated for his crimes.

This film is already pretty famous in its own right, but I think it warrants a closer look, and it benefits greatly from having a female director at the helm.

It examines the male ego from a non-male perspective and captures it pretty well. It also perfectly exemplifies both the issues that arise from male ego, insecurity and competitiveness — while also relating it to the excesses of the business world in 1980s America.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The 2023 Academy Awards were predictable and disappointing | Blog On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars for the 95th ti…

Bale gives maybe the best performance of his career. He’s already very well-known for this role, but I still think it deserves recognition.

He conveys so much in this performance while also holding back just enough. He’s great in the role.

If you can stomach an intense amount of gore in certain scenes, check this one out.

“The Matrix” — directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

I don’t even know if I have to get into the sci-fi plot because it’s so well-known, but in case you haven’t seen it, “The Matrix” tells the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves), a hacker who discovers reality is a simulation. He must join a group of mysterious hackers to save humanity from secret agents who aim to keep humanity asleep.

There isn’t much to be said about “The Matrix” that hasn’t already been said because it’s one of the most popular and influential films of the past few decades.

From the characters donning black trench coats and sunglasses to the slow motion action scenes, the Wachowskis completely changed the game with this film, and its influence can be seen in so many other films.

I don’t know too many people who haven’t seen this one, but if you haven’t, do it right away.

“Women Talking” — directed by Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley’s Academy Award-winning film is another great film to check out.

“Women Talking” follows various women in a Mennonite colony after they discover the men have been drugging and sexually assaulting them. They decide to meet and discuss whether they should stay in the colony and do nothing, stay and fight the men, or leave the colony.

I already reviewed this film last week as, it was one of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, but I wanted to recommend it one more time because it had a huge effect on me.

It shows how dialogue can impact a serious situation, and there are various ideas presented on how to deal with the situation, but the women are able to solve their issues through dialogue.

If you’re interested in this film, I’d recommend watching it and then also reading my review of it, which delves into it in a little more detail.

Check this one out because it’s a very important film.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

'Women Talking' is an important, relevant film | Review This week, I wanted to check out the movie “Women Talking,” which was the one Best Picture n…