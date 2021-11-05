3rd annual Centre Film Festival returns in person, aims to spread awareness on independent films

Uniting filmmakers to share their pieces with the Centre County community, the third annual Centre Film Festival has returned with in-person events this year.

The festival is being held at its original venue, the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. It began Monday and is continuing until the awards ceremony on Sunday.

For the first time, screenings were also held at the Mishler Theatre in Altoona and The State Theatre in State College at the beginning of the week. Hybrid Q&A sessions and virtual streaming options are now also available on the Centre Film Festival’s website.

Pearl Gluck, a Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications professor founded the festival with fellow professor Curt Chandler to uplift Pennsylvanian stories and introduce national and international works and insight.

Gluck said the main motivation of the festival was to foster dialogue and education through filmmaking.

“I'm excited about the conversations around the films with our audience,” Gluck said. “[As a filmmaker], I understand the power of a film festival, both for the filmmakers and for the filmgoers.”

Because of this, the festival has emphasized the importance of student involvement, as shown through its student jury and free student passes. It has even inspired the creation of a Penn State film festival class that will be introduced next year, Gluck said.

“One of the main, if not the driving inspirations for [the festival] was to have a multi-generational, intergenerational piece to every aspect of [it],” Gluck said. “That’s why you see students everywhere, hanging out with industry professionals.”

One of those industry professionals is Patrick Fabian, a Penn State alumnus, best known for his role as Howard Hamlin on AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

Fabian plays the lead role in Henry Barrial’s “DriverX,” a film about a dad who turns to ride-share driving to support his two young daughters. Fabian said he has appreciated the contrast in production that independent filmmaking has brought him, and he will host a workshop to discuss his acting career at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rowland Theatre.

“Indie film is really great because you get to sort of play fast and loose with the rules, because there's not a lot of money, and you're all sort of doing it for love,” Fabian said. “I think in the end, any good actor wants to work on a good script. An indie film [is] a place where anybody will be willing to work. It’s a real community effort.”

Featured writer and director Sabrina Doyle had a similar take on the structure of independent filmmaking.

“No one was going to greenlight a project from me so I green-lit my own,” Doyle said via email. “The downside with indies is you have less money and less time. You sacrifice having the resources you need in order to gain the artistic freedom.”

Because of this freedom, Doyle got to experiment while creating her first feature film. She called her Tribeca Film Festival selected film, “LORELEI” a “blue-collar fable,” emphasizing the importance of holding onto one’s dreams in the face of adversity.

Doyle said she drew inspiration from her own experiences, growing up with a working-class background and having the courage to dream big to become a first-generation high school and college graduate.

“Why shouldn’t working-class people have their own fables, why do they always need to be tragedies?” Doyle said.

“LORELEI” will be screened at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Rowland Theatre. “DriverX” will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Fabian said he is looking forward to bringing his work to Philipsburg and having an impromptu family reunion in the process. Even though his mother worked as an usher at the Rowland, Fabian said he has yet to be inside the 104-year-old theater.

“Thanks to Penn State, and thanks to the Centre Film Festival, I'm going to be able to take my mom, my dad, and oh, about 30 second-cousins [to] screen ‘DriverX’ on the big screen,” Fabian said. “My mom hasn't even walked in that theater in 65 years, [and it] will be the first time I’ve actually seen myself on the big screen with my mother and father in the audience.”

Reflecting Fabian’s excitement to return to Happy Valley, Doyle and Gluck both said they’re excited to see the festival return in person.

“COVID-19 has robbed us filmmakers of many moments of connection with audiences,” Doyle said. “I’m grateful for the virtual festivals that allowed independent filmmakers to share their work during the pandemic… There’s something about seeing the film with an audience on a big screen that’s so magical and transporting that nothing can replace it.”

The awards ceremony to conclude the seven-day film festival will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rowland Theatre. Attendees can look forward to cocktails, appetizers and music.

“I can’t wait to be home,” Fabian said.

