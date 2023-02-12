Penn State students, State College locals and invited organizations alike came together at 3 Dots Downtown on Saturday afternoon for Poetry Fest, State College's first poetry festival.

The festival, which ran from 1-5 p.m., included booths, activities, open mic events, a book raffle and poetry performances.

Penn State student-run organizations Poetry Pals, Kalliope, the Creative Writing Club, W.OR.D.S. and more were present at Poetry Fest. Local organizations including Ridgeline Language Arts and State College's Schlow Library were also in attendance.

Maggie Dickinson-Sherry, editor-in-chief of the undergraduate literary journal Kalliope, said the organization was invited by the coordinators of Poetry Fest to pass out copies of Folio, a smaller chapbook edition of Kalliope created every fall semester.

“Kalliope is a publication that celebrates creative writing [and] literature, and so it's a cool opportunity to be able to bring forth some student-made creative writing pieces to a community event like this,” Dickinson-Sherry (senior-English) said.

Creative Writing Club Vice President Ben Lucot said the club was looking for ways to get out and “engage” more, and that Poetry Fest was a great opportunity to get “more people interested."

“I hope they see how fun we are. We try to focus on being very engaging [and] social, and I'd like to stress that we're not very serious,” Lucot (sophomore-computer science) said. “It’s just a very fun community to get to know and start writing.”

Emily Hashem, one of the coordinators for the event, said she and co-organizer Meera Gupta had the idea for Poetry Fest because of their involvement in Poetry Pals, which meets at 3 Dots Downtown.

She said they were “inspired” to bring together all of the “connections [they] made and all the people [they] had met.”

“I hope that people come here and gain a new appreciation for not only the value but [the] accessibility of poetry," Hashem (sophomore-premedicine) said. "I just hope that people have a good time, [and] leave feeling happier than when they got here."

Gupta said there were “two big goals” for the event — celebrating the “rich literary community” at Penn State and providing an opportunity for the general public to engage with poetry.

“This is very much a community event," Gupta (sophomore-premedicine) said. "It couldn’t have happened without all these amazing orgs supporting us.”

Tate Geiger, a participant in the Poetry Fest read and a member of Poetry Pals, said "people say... poetry is dead or it's not important anymore," but Poetry Fest "flies in the face" of this sentiment.

“Seeing everybody here, kind of on the edge of their seats, watching the performers on stage... It reminded me of how much people care about poetry and what it can mean for not just somebody personally, but for a community,” Geiger (freshman-engineering science) said.

Jennifer Hwozdek, co-director of the Centre County nonprofit organization Ridgelines Language Arts, said the organization is a longtime collaborator with 3 Dots Downtown.

At Poetry Fest, Ridgelines unveiled its 2023 community poem, the theme of which is “Seasons.”

“I just love to see people, who are often standoffish... warm up and engage, and then be delighted when they write something, and I put it up on the board,” Hwozdek said. "I really enjoy seeing people break down that wall of thinking that they don’t have a creative soul."

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT