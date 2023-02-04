Children of all ages and their parents and guardians came to dance the morning away at 3 Dots Downtown's "Baby Rave” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Corey Elbin, director of Gorinto Productions, was the DJ for the event with a collection of all-vinyl disco and old-school house music while children dressed in pajamas and costumes danced with their parents and guardians.

For the event, 3 Dots was decorated with pink and purple hanging lights, an LED floor light and jungle-themed decorations around the DJ stand.

3 Dots hosts dance parties on the first Friday of every month, according to Erica Quinn, executive director of 3 Dots. This was 3 Dots' first dance party geared toward children.

“We are always trying to reach people that we haven’t reached before," Quinn said. "As well as [being] a fun time for the kids, the ‘Baby Rave’ is a great social experience for the parents."

The event featured an area for “very important crawlers,” where smaller children could be surrounded by soft sensory items such as pillows and blankets.

“We believe in taking kids seriously and letting them have experiences that can be enjoyed by everyone,” Quinn said. “The music we chose is in the spirit of that.”

Snacks, candy necklaces and glow sticks were available for all, and adults could also purchase drinks from SoBar, which offered non-alcoholic mocktails, kombucha, tea and coffee.

Some children chose to spend their time on the dance floor, while others played tag or ate snacks like pretzels and blueberry muffins.

“Seeing the joy and excitement here is amazing. The serotonin is contagious," Quinn said.

Four-year-old Sylvia Reed said her favorite part of the event was eating the candy necklaces.

Lindsey Landfried and Reed sported matching outfits for the occasion: polka-dot shirts with patterned pants.

“Sylvia picked the outfits out,” Landfried said.

Some parents said they appreciated the opportunity to do something new on a Saturday morning in winter.

“It’s very cool to be able to wake up on a day like today, where going outside is difficult because of the weather, and take kids dancing,” Landfried said.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE