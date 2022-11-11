Has Christmas arrived already? Not quite yet, it’s actually still 43 days away — but some Penn State students are ready to celebrate anyway.

One of the biggest holiday controversies is when it’s appropriate to begin celebrating the holidays after Halloween.

Some said it’s OK to celebrate once Halloween is over; some wait until Thanksgiving, and others say they refuse to celebrate holiday festivities until Dec. 1. Students even have specific celebration start times when it comes to things such as Christmas music, decorations, holiday treats, etc.

“I like the holiday drinks out now, but I don’t start listening to music and stuff until after Thanksgiving,” Alexa Hanson (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “Twenty-five days is not long enough. I feel like a month is fair but not before Halloween, though.”

Sabrina Delgado, on the other hand, said her family waits until early December to start celebrating.

“We get the tree pretty early,” Delgado (senior-health policy and administration) said. “It just depends on what mood we’re in.”

Konrad Dzelzgalvis said the “perfect” time to start celebrating the holidays is the week before Thanksgiving.

“[That’s] when people should start setting up their decorations and when stores should have Christmas stuff,” Dzelzgalvis (junior-film production) said.

In terms of Christmas music, Delgado said if he’s in the mood to listen to Mariah Carey, he’ll “start blasting” the holiday tunes.

“Sometimes I’ll have a Christmas in July type of moment where I’ll just play all the Christmas songs then,” Dzelzgalvis said. “But typically, I’ll start the first week of December.”

Some students, like Cece Erndwein, said it’s appropriate to start listening to holiday music as soon as Halloween is over.

“But to actually put up decorations and stuff, [it should be] the Friday after Thanksgiving,” Erndwein (junior-aerospace engineering) said.

Edgar Ryan also shared his thoughts on an acceptable timeframe for listening to holiday-themed music.

“No earlier than the weekend following Thanksgiving,” Ryan (junior-aerospace engineering) said. “And then you can go all the way through the end of January.”

A few Penn State students even said holiday cheer should be spread all throughout the year.

“I always get a random burst of Christmas energy in March, so I think that’s also a valid time for Christmas,” Erndwein said.

Hannah Primeau said people can celebrate the holiday season “whenever.”

“I’m fine with where [the holidays are] celebrated at the moment, just because of the spacing… you have Halloween, Thanksgiving [and] Christmas,” Primeau (freshman-chemistry) said. “[But] there is that ‘turn it around and put it in summer,’ just for fun.”

However, Ryan emphasized that Thanksgiving shouldn’t be forgotten amid all of the buzz of the upcoming holiday season.

“Don’t get rid of Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday too,” he said. “You’ve got the gourd aesthetic, the cornucopia… Stop putting up Christmas decorations already, you’ve still got the leaves.”

