Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards on Jan. 24. The ceremony will be held on March 12. During the announcement, 10 films were nominated for the coveted award of Best Picture.

Here are my thoughts on each of the nominated films.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

The first nominee I’ll review is the 2022 adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic war novel.

The film follows three friends in World War I Germany, who eagerly join the Imperial German Army only to discover the brutality of one of the deadliest conflicts in world history. Meanwhile, a German delegation attempts to negotiate with the Allied Powers to end the war.

This film was brutal — it most definitely does not hold back on showing the pain and suffering faced by soldiers in World War I.

The performances, especially from Felix Kammerer as protagonist Paul Bäumer, really convey the fear and trauma a person can suffer from experiencing war. He does a great job in the role.

I like how the film displays contrasts in terms of perspectives on war. The friends from the beginning who initially are excited to join the army quickly become terrified of war’s incredibly harsh realities.

It also contrasts the fear experienced by the soldiers on the frontlines with the high command who are eager to continue, despite not facing any combat.

It’s a pretty good film that shows the brutality of war in detail. I’d recommend it.

I wasn’t the first writer for The Daily Collegian to write about this film — Alex Wiersberg wrote a review of the film this past November.

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel to “Avatar” is another nominee for Best Picture.

Following the events of the original “Avatar,” Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family of Na’vi lead a resistance against human forces; however, when Miles Quatrich (Stephen Lang) returns in the form of a Na’vi, Sully must retreat to the water Na’vi on the coasts of Pandora to protect his family.

I already reviewed this a few weeks ago, so I won’t spend too much time discussing this film, but I liked it. It’s a landmark for special effects and does a great job at expanding the world from the original film.

It drags a little at some points, but if you don’t mind the runtime, check it out.

“Elvis”

Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the “King of Rock and Roll” is the next film on the list.

“Elvis” follows the story of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) from his beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his partnership with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) to his rise to becoming one of the most popular singers of all time.

This film is a lot — its director, Luhrmann, is known for his “maximalistic” and extravagant filmmaking style. There’s always a lot going on on the screen, and it can sometimes be a little much.

Luhrmann has made other films in this style, such as his adaptations of “The Great Gatsby” and “Moulin Rouge!,” so it was definitely something to be expected coming into this film.

Butler is definitely the highlight of this film — he’s really great as Presley and is able to nail the singing. He doesn’t overdo it either.

With a person like Presley, it can be easy for a performance to turn into a caricature, but he manages to give a great performance without going overboard. He’s been nominated for Best Actor for his performance, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he won it.

Hanks, however, does go a little overboard with his performance as Parker. I still thought it was really entertaining, and it made me laugh at some points.

It’s definitely an entertaining film, but I’m not sure if I would consider it one of my favorites of the year. I still had fun watching it.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

The highly acclaimed comedy-drama from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert was another nominee.

Evelyn Quan (Michelle Yeoh) is a Chinese immigrant living in the U.S. with her husband Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan). Together, they own a laundromat and have a daughter named Joy (Stephanie Hsu). After attempting to settle a tax issue, Quan discovers she’s an important part of an interdimensional conflict that only she can solve.

Kwan and Scheinert, known collectively as “Daniels,” previously made “Swiss Army Man,” which incorporates absurdist humor with an emotional core at the center. This is exactly what “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is.

It pays homage to several famous films from different genres, such as “The Matrix” and “In the Mood for Love,” but it’s still able to be its own film.

The film is very energetic; there’s always a lot happening on the screen, and I found the action scenes well-shot and well-executed.

I was especially excited to see Quan back on the screen after all these years –– Quan was in films such as “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” but he hasn’t been in anything major since then.

This is his return to the screen, and he nails it, earning a well-deserved nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

This film already has a lot of hype, and I’d say it’s worth it. I’d recommend it if you’re into sci-fi or action films.

This article only reviews half of the nominees. Later this week, I will release a second part with reviews of the other nominees. See you all then.

