I reviewed the first four films nominated for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday — as promised, here are my thoughts on the other six.

“Tár”

Next on the list of Best Picture-nominated films is Todd Field’s immaculate character study.

“Tár” is about Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), a world-renowned composer and conductor who conducts the Berlin Philharmonic.

While she prepares for her next performance, her seemingly perfect world begins to fall apart after she’s accused of abusing her position of power.

Field has created one of the best films I’ve seen in recent years, and this was by far my favorite of the nominees.

Field said the film would have “never seen the light of day” had Blanchett not agreed to play the lead role, and I can see why. Blanchett is phenomenal as Tár and steals the show without a doubt. She displays a wide range of emotions and captures the essence of this character.

She completely drives the film; she received a nomination for Best Actress, and I believe she should win it.

The film is slow-paced, but it’s never dull — the film makes an excellent use of sound and diegetic music to illustrate the slow deterioration of Tár’s sanity. Field is a great filmmaker, and his skill is on full display in this film.

Out of all of the nominees, I would recommend this one the most — it’s great.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy tells the story of Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell), a man living on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin, as his musician friend Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly ends their friendship.

Súilleabháin tries to repair the friendship, but Doherty threatens to cut off his own fingers if Súilleabháin tries to speak with him.

McDonagh previously made “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which was one of my favorite films of 2017.

He’s able to incorporate humor into issues involving serious themes. “The Banshees of Inisherin” does this, too.

Spending last semester in Ireland really made me appreciate “The Banshees of Inisherin” because it was shot on location. It made me miss it a little.

The performances in this were great as well. Barry Keoghan, who plays Dominic, the son of the local police officer, was my favorite actor in the film.

Dominic goes through a lot of abuse from his father in the film, but he still manages to be an endearing character. He’s able to pull off both a tragic and funny performance.

This is a really good film with a great screenplay and some solid performances.

“The Fabelmans”

From legendary director Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” is a semi-autobiographical film that tells the story of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), a boy who becomes fascinated by film after his parents take him to the movies at a young age.

The film follows Fabelman as he tries to pursue his filmmaking passion while also dealing with issues involving his mother (Michelle Williams), father (Paul Dano) and his father’s business partner and friend (Seth Rogen).

Spielberg doesn’t miss very often, and this film is no exception. It’s a must-see for anyone with a remote interest in filmmaking or simply anyone who’s trying to pursue a passion as a career.

I enjoyed this film — you can tell Spielberg put a lot of passion into this film. His earlier films like “Jaws” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” drew a lot of inspiration from films he saw when he was younger, and you get to see that experience on screen.

There are no bad performances in the film, but I think Williams was my favorite; she does a great job playing Mitzi Fabelman, the mother of Sammy Fabelman. Her character is a troubled but intelligent musician who manages to nurture Sammy’s creative nature.

If you like films from Spielberg, you should definitely check this one out. Spielberg shows us his upbringing while also making a great film in the process.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise returns to his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the sequel to the 1986 film “Top Gun.”

In this film, Mitchell is asked by the U.S. Navy to return to Top Gun Academy in California to train a group of graduates — one of which is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, Mitchell’s old wingman at Top Gun. Mitchell must guide the group as they all prepare for a new mission.

This film was one of the biggest surprises of 2022 — I didn’t anticipate this film being what it is. It’s really good.

The original “Top Gun” was not great. It was a landmark for pop culture, but it was a corny ‘80s action film. I didn’t think a sequel to “Top Gun” would earn a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The highlight of this film is the action. Cruise is always committed to ensuring that all of the action scenes in his films are authentic and realistic, so the entire cast had to learn how to pilot fighter jets. These scenes look really great.

It’s a pretty fun movie and definitely surpassed my expectations.

“Triangle of Sadness”

The winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival also earned a nomination for Best Picture.

“Triangle of Sadness” follows couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), who are both models, as they go on a luxury cruise with other wealthy people. After the boat crashes, the wealthy people are stranded on a deserted island.

This year, I wasn’t too impressed by the Best Picture nominees; they weren’t bad, but they just were kind of underwhelming to me.

However, this movie was really bad.

How this won the Palme d’Or is astounding to me. It has political commentary that seems like it was written by an eighth grader.

It also doesn’t really say anything. The moral of the story seems to be nothing more than “wealth inequality exists.” It’s dull.

Despite the fact that the movie is two and a half hours long, it doesn’t develop any of the characters.

Out of this year’s field of nominees, “Triangle of Sadness” is definitely the worst.

“Women Talking”

I wasn’t able to see “Women Talking,” as it’s not available to stream on any service yet — but it sounds interesting.

“Women Talking” details the lives of women living in a Mennonite colony when they discover that the men in the colony have been drugging and sexually assaulting them. The women discuss their situation and decide how to respond.

I’m really upset I wasn’t able to see this because I’ve heard great things about it, so I’ll be the first to see it when it’s released on streaming services. Maybe I’ll even write about it.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the nominees this year were decent. Films like “Tár” blew me away, while “Triangle of Sadness” was terrible.

Last year, I thought the field was much stronger with films like “Drive My Car” and “Licorice Pizza,” which were some of my favorite recent films, but these nominees weren’t too bad.

That being said, here’s my ranking of the Best Picture nominees for the 95th Academy Awards (excluding “Women Talking”).

“Tár” “The Fabelmans” “The Banshees of Inisherin” “All Quiet on the Western Front” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “Avatar: The Way of Water” “Top Gun: Maverick” “Elvis” “Triangle of Sadness"

