Sue Jackson and Lori Rose, two State College moms, take up residence on Penn State’s campus in their lawn chairs, giving advice to students who are away from home — along with homemade cookies and a dog.

Jackson and Rose said they’re both mothers of two and are “friends from church.”

The pair heard about a local ministry group that had a one-night “Ask A Mom” table at a conference. Rose said the two “were inspired” by this table.

“It’s not anything we are associated with, but it was an interesting idea to [Sue], and she brought it up at church,” Rose said.

Jackson and Rose talked about changing the name, but Jackson “couldn’t think of a name that was better suited to put on a sign.”

Rose said she told Jackson that she would bring her dog to their “Ask A Mom” table.

“‘[Because] that’s what people really like, is to pet a dog,” Rose said.

And so, in spring 2022, Jackson and Rose’s “Ask A Mom” stand was born. The pair continued to set up their stand throughout that summer and fall, and they only took a break “in the coldest part of the winter,” according to Jackson.

“Sue bakes cookies, and I bring my dog, and we talk about whatever people want to talk about,” Rose said.

Both Jackson and Rose agreed their favorite kind of advice to give is advice that ends up with results.

“Recently, we advised a student who told us he wasn’t doing so well in some of his classes to go to office hours, and now he is doing better,” Jackson said.

This student was very worried about his grades, Jackson said, but he later came back to visit with good news.

“‘I started going to office hours like you suggested, and I made an 85% on my calculus exam,’ he said to me,” Jackson said. “So that was pretty cool.”

People often ask questions about how to heal a strained relationship with their mothers, and Jackson and Rose said they have just the advice.

“As a mom, we can give our viewpoint,” Jackson said. “We often encourage them that if you want an authentic relationship, you should work on not hiding things from your mom.”

Many people question how their mom would take hearing a more difficult thing from their kids.

“I think your mom would appreciate that… they can handle hearing something difficult about their children,” Jackson said.

Rose said her reason for wanting to start a table came from her own experience as a mother.

“I was motivated to do this because my daughter, when she was a student, had a lot of friends whose moms had either died, or they had a broken relationship,” Rose said. “And my daughter and I are very close.”

Rose said she felt bad for the girls who didn’t have a “grown woman to talk to,” and she said she knew that “many people just need a mom kind of person to talk to — even if it's not their own mom.”

Vaishali Devarakonda, a 2022 Penn State alumna, said she agreed with Rose’s thoughts and wished she had seen something like what Rose and Jackson did when she was a student.

“Honestly, I really could have used something like this when I was living away from home,” Devarakonda said.

Devarakonda said she thinks the “Ask A Mom” stand is “really sweet,” and finding the station while walking across campus provides “a nice break in the day.”

Sydney Fitzgerald said she saw the sign and thought it looked cute, so she stopped by.

“I saw the dog, and [it] added a little joy to my day,” Fitzgerald (junior-early childhood education and theatre studies) said.

Eugene Henninger-Voss saw the dog as well and stopped for a quick chat and some pets with the dog.

“It's a great excuse to stay outside and not go back to my office,” Henninger-Voss (graduate-mathematics) said.

The dog, a 9-year-old Welsh springer spaniel named Ellie, loves walking around campus and gets excited the second her owner pulls into the parking garage, according to Rose.

“You see the tail, it goes for mostly two hours,” Rose said. “When she sees Sue, she can’t wait to run over to her.”

Rose explained the “Ask A Mom” stand is one of Ellie’s favorite things to do, and she loves “staring down the squirrels.”

But Rose and Jackson said the reason they set up this station isn’t for Ellie, but rather for the students.

“The students and the campus are our neighbors, and how could we love them if we are home in our kitchens?” Jackson said.

The two moms said they tried to think of ways to be on campus in a way “someone might stop and interact.”

“This is our invention — to have chairs, a dog and cookies,” Jackson said. “And it seems to be working. So, we are going to keep coming back.”

