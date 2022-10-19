Penn State Homecoming hosted its annual “For the Glory Talent Show” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Schwab Auditorium.

This year's talent show followed the theme "home is where the heart is," and featured 14 different student organizations, who performed for a nearly full house.

The panel of four judges included this year’s homecoming grand marshal David Taylor.

The 14 acts were judged based on a list of criteria that included creativity, "wow" factor, talent, adherence to the theme and more.

The show began with Tapestry Dance Company, a tap dancing organization at Penn State.

Dressed in character costumes from "The Wizard of Oz," the group’s dance told a modern reimagining of the story reimagined with music including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Cups” and “I Knew You Were Trouble," earning a roaring applause from the audience.

Following the Tapestry Dance Company was Penn State’s all-male a cappella group, the Statesmen, who performed a cover of “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons.

Next, Penn State’s Orchesis dance organization performed a contemporary number advocating for female empowerment to Laura Mvula’s “She.”

After that, the Rêve Dance Company performed a lyrical number that "encompassed hometown glory at Penn State." Appropriately, the dancers chose Adele’s “Hometown Glory” as the soundtrack to their performance.

KPMD (K-Pop Music and Dance) said its four person performance was about the lingering feeling of a past relationship and healing the heart. KPMD's song of choice for its dance routine was MAMAMOO’s “AYA."

Following KPMD, Penn State’s premier all-gender a cappella group the Pennharmonics performed its version of “Move” by Santana, Rob Thomas and American Authors.

Next was Nittany Dance Project — a co-ed dance group specializing in jazz and hip-hop. The group’s performance consisted of a mash-up of many songs including “Let’s Get It Started” by the Black Eyed Peas and “Pt. 2” by Kanye West.

Atlas is a special organization at Penn State that benefits THON by supporting five different Four Diamonds families.

Atlas members came onto the stage dressed in cowboy hats and plaid to line dance and do-si-do to a country music mash-up that included “American Kids” by Kenny Chesney and “Cotton Eyed Joe” by Rednex. The dancers finished their performance by gathering together to hold up their THON diamonds.

Rince Na Leon is Penn State’s only Irish Dance club. This group's routine — which included classic Penn State fan-favorite songs such as “Power” by Kanye West and “Kern Kraft 400” by Zombie Nation — had the audience chanting “We Are Penn State” during the performance.

Blue in the Face, a 22-member all-gender a cappella group, performed an energetic rendition of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”

Next up was the Penn State Dance Alliance, which specializes in jazz dances. This group danced along to a mash-up of songs including “Remember” by Beck Hill and David Guetta, “The Other Side” by Jason Derulo and “Sticky” by Drake.

Savoir Faire — Penn State’s all-female a cappella group, performed their rendition of “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest.

Next was Volé, Penn State’s largest co-ed dance organization. The audition-based group danced to Queen’s “Body Language.”

Last in the lineup was Urban Dance Troupe, Penn State’s first official hip-hop dance team, which performed as an ode to Beyoncé’s concert film “Homecoming.”

This all-inclusive group danced to Beyoncé songs including "Diva," "Break My Soul" and "Partition."

While judges deliberated, Penn State Homecoming and the winner of Monday’s Allen Street Jam, Whiplash, performed for the crowd.

Coming in third place was Tapestry Dance Company, with second place going to the Nittany Dance Project. Finally, the winner of the 2022 For the Glory Talent Show was Urban Dance Troupe.

“I thought it was interesting,” Kathleen Quinones (sophomore-advertising and public relations) said. “I didn’t know there were so many dance groups at Penn State.”

Kimberly Marrero said it was her first time attending the For the Glory Talent Show.

“We came to see our roommate,” Marrero (junior-kinesiology) said. “I thought it was really put together and nice.”

Chris Fischer and Jeremy Tobin also said they enjoyed the show.

“I think the Urban Dance Troupe was really good,” Tobin (senior-aerospace engineering) said. “Everyone was good, it was awesome.”

Fischer (senior-aerospace engineering) agreed with the judges.

“The [groups] who won were incredible,” Fischer said. “I also liked the Irish dance group, they were fun to watch."

