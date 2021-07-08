As heat waves dominate local weather forecasts and exhausted families leave for weeklong vacations to tropical paradises, others stuck at home in State College can spend this month celebrating Christmas in July.

Christmas is many people’s all-time favorite holiday, and Christmas in July can allow for increased celebration and people to spread their holiday spirit year round.

Traditions associated with Christmas in July began in 1933 at an all-girls summer camp in North Carolina, according to Southern Living. The first event involved typical Christmas traditions like Christmas caroling, tree decorating, gift exchanging and interacting with a visiting Santa Claus.

The concept of summer-based Christmas festivities became more widespread after the release of the 1940 film “Christmas in July,” which is a romantic comedy following a man whose coworkers tricked him into thinking he won substantial money through a contest, according to IMDb.

Over time, the unofficial holiday of Christmas in July became an economic booster between other holidays where gift exchanges are prevalent — like Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Stores and corporations quickly realized they could profit from the summer celebrations. Not only do people stock up and prepare for the Christmas season during July, but they also host parties and get-togethers.

Just like there’s “The Twelve Days of Christmas” in the traditional holiday carol, here are 12 ways you can get involved in Christmas in July festivities this month.

1. Paint ceramic Christmas ornaments at your local crafting store

Whether you’re an art lover looking for your next creative endeavor or a stressed-out college student desiring a new relaxing hobby, ceramics is the activity for you.

Head over to your local pottery store — like 2000 Degrees Paint-Your-Own Pottery Studio on College Avenue — and select some ceramic ornaments to glaze. Coat them in Christmas colors and patterns, and save the masterpieces as memorable, heartfelt gifts under the Christmas tree this winter.

2. Make your own peppermint iced tea or frozen hot chocolate

Hot chocolate and hot tea are classic drinks to savor during the cold winter months. However, you can easily spice up these classics in the humid summer months as well. Experiment with different recipes in the kitchen until you have the perfect concoction.

If you don’t feel like making your own beverage, stop at one of the many restaurants and diners in State College. For instance, make a pitstop at Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, which serves an assortment of coffee drinks and more than 80 different tea mixtures.

If none of those options sound appealing, you could also place an order at Penn State’s Berkey Creamery. Get a scoop of Bittersweet Mint if you’re still desiring a Christmas-inspired treat.

3. Pursue random acts of kindness

The Christmas season is all about volunteerism, community-mindedness and helping those in need, so why not spread that Christmas spirit into your July schedule of activities?

Donate your spare change to organizations that matter to you — whether that be the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross or another meaningful charity. You could also make an appointment to help out in your community, like at the local food bank or animal shelter.

Be creative and think of ways to make a positive impact. There are even opportunities online, so you won’t even need to leave your couch or change out of your pajamas.

4. Start making your Christmas shopping list

Take time to figure out what your best friends and close family members would like for Christmas. (Make sure to check that list twice!)

Christmas in July is a great opportunity to save money and take advantage of the available deals in stores. Who doesn’t enjoy a great deal? Plus, this is a great way to get ahead of procrastination tendencies.

If you would like to make gifts more memorable, you could even start making homemade Christmas gifts. By starting in July, you’d get a head start on the task and wouldn’t have to worry about completing presents in a time crunch.

While you’re at it, you might as well write your own letter to Santa.

5. Binge-watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies

Hallmark Channel movies are a traditional part of people’s yearly Christmas celebrations. If you’re like me, the Hallmark Channel plays nonstop in your house after Thanksgiving dinner ends.

To get you into the Christmas spirit this July, the Hallmark Channel scheduled fan-favorite movies. Make sure to check out some new Christmas films when they are released this month.

6. Bake homemade Christmas cookies for holiday get-togethers

Bust out your recipe box and bake some delicious Christmas cookies. Whether you like sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies or snickerdoodles, there are tons of recipes for you to try.

If you are specifically craving gingerbread cookies, you could even up the ante by making gingerbread structures. Rather than the typical gingerbread houses, you could make “gingerbread islands” and make the deserts tropical in nature. Let your creativity flow.

For some people, baking’s not in their toolkit. If that’s the case for you, check out local bakeries and restaurants for some quick treats. You could check out places like the Penn State Bakery or Insomnia Cookies in the State College area.

7. “Deck the Halls” with Christmas decor — like a miniature Christmas tree

Hang your favorite Christmas decorations and style the house with traditional holiday getup. Just seeing twinkling Christmas lights will put you into a happier mood.

For many people, nostalgic childhood memories are tied to the Christmas decorations they hang during holiday seasons. Ornaments and decorations can improve people’s mental states due to positive memories and associations with the Christmas holiday, according to Business Insider.

8. Blast Christmas music when running errands around town

Listen to your favorite Christmas songs on repeat. You could even make a special Christmas playlist on your go-to music service.

Rotate through the classics — ranging from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Also, make sure to check out some lesser known Christmas songs like Garth Brooks’s “Ugly Christmas Sweater” song.

9. Craft an ugly “Christmas” T-shirt or swimsuit to put a spin on traditional winter sweaters

Every December, people whip out their favorite ugly Christmas sweaters to wear for family and work functions. Some people go the extra mile by decorating their own ugly sweaters. However, other Christmas lovers simply seek out the best — and most ugly — sweaters they can find from the department store shelves.

To keep up with tradition, you could decorate an ugly Christmas swimsuit or T-shirt for the summer months. Get out the clothing paint, pompoms and jingle bells to make the most ugly outfit you can think of.

10. Host a Secret Santa gift exchange with your besties to splurge on the widespread Christmas in July sales

Gather a group of friends and organize a Secret Santa gift exchange. The gifts don’t have to be expensive or large — just meaningful. (Just try to keep the names a secret!)

If you’d like to make the gift exchange more noteworthy, make it a charity gift exchange. Have each participant donate money or resources to a particular organization the recipient supports. For instance, if your best friend supports THON, donate to their donor page.

11. Make a “sandman” instead of a snowman when you go to the beach

During the winter months, snowmen are a common sight to see when driving down the road in State College. Since snow is practically nonexistent during summer months, make a sandman when you go to the beach on vacation.

Instead of the traditional sandcastle, get out your building supplies to form a beautiful sandman. Make sure to bring materials to form the figure’s scarf, hat and facial expressions.

12. Have an improvised snowball fight during a summer heat wave

Purchase some fluffy stuffed snowballs from the store or simply use water balloons to supplement the typical winter snowball fight.

You can’t go wrong with a nice, old-fashioned water balloon fight.

